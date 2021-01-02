It’s hard to beat your intended enemy – on Saturday for Indiana State’s men’s basketball team it was Missouri State – when your worst enemy is yourself.
Missouri State ran rampant in the first half against the Sycamores, who demonstrated zero stopping power in the face of one of the best offenses in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Bears shot 71% in the opening 20 minutes, scoring 50 points in the bargain. ISU perked up in the second half, but the hole the Sycamores dug themselves was far too deep to dig out of in an 84-74 ISU defeat at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo.
Tyreke Key scored a season-high 21 points for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese chipped in 19, but no one else was consistently productive. Isiaih Mosley led all scorers with 23 points. Gaige Prim scored 22 for the Bears.
ISU’s first half was a meltdown in every respect. All of the things that have plagued the Sycamores during their 3-5 start – poor defense, foul trouble, questionable shots and poor decision-making – were in evidence.
When asked why, the Sycamores cited the same problem.
“It starts off with being prepared. It came down to scouting report errors that we made. It got to them where they were scoring non-stop for a while,” Key said.
“There were many scouting report errors. We can’t do that. We can’t do that at all, especially at this level and in this conference,” Neese said.
Scouting report errors have been cited in all of the losses this season. Why do they keep happening?
“It’s just different things. Whether it’s being in the film room and being locked in and paying attention. It really comes down to all aspects of being prepared. Everyone has to be better. The coaches do a good job of keeping us prepared. We have to do a better job of executing the gameplan,” Key said.
Neese amplified that explanation.
“Guys lose focus sometimes, and I include myself. Coaches are giving us everything we need to do on the scouting report. It’s just whether we go out and do it. So you can call it effort, focus, you can call it whatever you want it to call it, fact is, we have to come out tomorrow and have a better start,” Neese said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing was also searching for answers.
“It’s disappointing. We’re a poor defensive team right now. We’re way too easy to play against. We’re making scouting report and effort mistakes. We’re not a very tough team right now,” Lansing said.
Missouri State’s dominance was comprehensive in the first half. ISU having to contend with a skilled big man – Prim – and the highest-scoring player in the MVC – Mosley – was always going to be a difficult chore.
The problem was that ISU didn’t make it difficult for either Prim or Mosley at all.
In the first half, the pair combined to shoot 13 of 15 from the field for a combined 29 points. They out-rebounded ISU at halftime by themselves, as Prim and Mosley accounted for 10 of the boards in the Bears’ 19-8 halftime advantage.
Not helping ISU’s cause? Early foul trouble was once again an issue. Jake LaRavia was called for charging on the first possession of the game. Tre Williams picked up his first foul, also an offensive foul, at the 16:26 mark.
ISU’s offense was also poor and the result was near-instant emasculation. Missouri State led 22-4 at the 12:06 mark. At that point, ISU had six turnovers and was only 2 of 9 from the field.
When Missouri State’s lead reached 33-13, one wondered just how bad it might get for the Sycamores, as they pressed offensively to try to dig out of their hole, making matters worse with sloppy turnovers and forced shots.
As it turned out, Missouri State had two 20-point leads in the game, including a 50-30 lead at the break, but it would get no worse.
With ISU’s defensive plan not working and/or not being followed, the Sycamores turned to a three-quarter court press in the second half. Missouri State failed to score on its first five possessions, but ISU failed to capitalize, only scoring after two of the empty Bears’ trips.
ISU would cut its deficit to 10 with 13 minutes left, but the Bears were able to score to build gaps when needed. Ja’Monta Black and Mosley drained 3-point shots to put the Bears up 16.
Later, when ISU cut the gap to 78-68 with 3:45 left, Demarcus Sharp and Mosley scored on consecutive possessions to keep ISU at arm’s length.
“I’m not much of one to give credit to a second half where you start fighting and competing after you get your butt whooped in the first half. Anyone can do that. You’re up or down 20, it’s pretty easy. We have to play a better 40 minutes as a unit and that’s what we have to work on,” Lansing said.
ISU (3-5, 0-3) faces the same Bears (5-1, 2-1) at 4 p.m. tomorrow at JQH Arena.
“We’ll be ready tomorrow. We’ll bounce back. We’ll watch film and learn from it,” Key said.
