After 32 years, the Indiana State athletics logo that defined a generation of athletes and teams, has passed from, to use branding terms, “primary” to “vintage."
ISU unveiled a new-age athletics logo on Tuesday in a ceremony at Tirey Hall.
The new logo features a stylized, sharp-edged version of the state of Indiana in blue with a gray “I” on top of the state. On top of that is “Sycamores,” in white, but not in the curved script font it has long been identified with. The font was changed to a block typeface that will be used in most athletic branding going forward.
ISU also unveiled a new wordmark that includes the “I” inside the state of Indiana representing the first letter of “Indiana,” much as the Larry Bird-era uniforms did in the late 1970s, but with the new block font.
Featured on stage was a new ISU football helmet with the new logo as well as several shirts that feature the new imagery that will define a new generation of Sycamores.
“I didn’t like the Star Wars reboots, but I loved the Star Treks. I hope you all look at this as capturing a generation,” ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales told a large gathering at Tirey Hall.
Besides the logo itself, ISU introduced a new color, cool gray, as part of its core brand, mostly as an accent color. ISU has occasionally dabbled in black as an accent color over the years, and featured red as an accent color from the 1970s into the 1980s, but this is the first time gray is considered an official color.
“It’s the same blue, the same white, but we added cool gray and that serves as the outline for our athletics logo and wordmark and our athletic teams will wear cool gray uniforms in the future,” ISU assistant director of athletics Ace Hunt said.
The process to change the logo has been many years in the making. Unifying ISU’s branding – an important part of modern college athletics that wasn’t a factor when the just-retired logo was introduced in 1988 – was discussed more than a decade ago under previous athletic administrations.
There were several fits and starts and there was even a so-called “rogue” logo that was released to merchandisers from someone inside ISU’s non-athletics marketing department in the late 2000s.
The process that birthed the current logo began shortly after Sherard Clinkscales took over at ISU Director of Athletics in 2016.
“My second year we looked into doing it with a company the university contracted. They were not athletics specific, they were more corporate, so I kind of delved in it with them and our coaches and staff didn’t respond to it well. It didn’t capture the athletic feel we were looking for. So it was put aside,” Clinkscales said.
ISU would eventually partner with Old Hat, a creative firm from Oklahoma, which was interested in entering the athletics logo branding industry. Because ISU was to be the first logo Old Hat designed, the firm agreed to a lower price to get off the ground. However, due to internal ISU delays, Missouri-Kansas City’s logo, also designed by Old Hat, was the first publicly released logo by the company.
“Old Hat reached out and that’s how it got started,” Clinkscales said. “They gave us three or four iterations and we picked out with our internal staff and the coaches to see which one would be good.”
The reasons for changing the logo were numerous. Unifying the branding was a big reason, but making sure ISU merchandise could be readily available for the public was a one of the biggest.
Hunt illustrated the merchandising challenges the former logo presented.
“One of the questions we get is why can I not purchase Sycamore gear at places like Cracker Barrel, Kohl’s or Walmart, or what is available isn’t the same what’s at the book store?” Hunt said.
“In one of the first visits we had from Learfield [ISU’s athletics marketing partner] they said, quite frankly, that the logo we’ve been using is too hard to reproduce. When it takes that much time and money to make a T-shirt? It’s hard to make it affordable. That’s a big reason we decided to partner with someone and modernize the logo and be easier to reproduce,” Hunt said.
Clinkscales said in the presentation that replication was a problem, as in, too many logos put out there by merchandisers that didn’t fit the actual logo. He also cited cohesive branding and modernization.
“We want to appeal to a new generation of students. One challenge all universities are facing is keeping enrollment up, so you want an identifier that a new generation can relate to. This new logo will be able to take that on,” Clinkscales said.
Clinkscales expounded on that point when he spoke with the Tribune-Star.
“As we’re trying to distinguish ourselves, a logo helps do that. For current and future students, this [logo] is my school and my logo for my time,” Clinkscales said.
There was also a desire to retire the 1988-2020 logo, which will now officially be known as the “vintage logo” expressed in the press release that was available to the public at the unveiling.
“From a visual standpoint, the [1988-2020] logo simply looks outdated. The logo was last redesigned in 1988, prior to the advent of digital technology that allows for athletic marks to be more current and modern. Simply put, the [1988-2020] logo appears old and antiquated, which negatively affects Indiana State from a national perception, fan engagement and recruiting standpoint,” the ISU press release said.
The old, baby blue Bird-era 1970s logo is now considered an official “vintage-throwback” logo in the parlance of modern athletics marketing.
There will be exceptions to the new logo. ISU baseball and softball will still use an interlocking “I/S” on their caps. ISU track and field will continue to use a logo specific to them in tribute to former coach John McNichols.
As far as the logo’s rollout is concerned? ISU basketball teams will wear practice shirts featuring the new logo at their respective conference tournaments this week and next week.
Changing uniforms and iconography around campus will take more time. ISU usually replaces its uniforms on a three-year cycle, so teams will cycle in-and-out of their current uniforms when their time comes or if funds can be identified beforehand.
The same goes for the prominent use of the now-vintage logo on stadia, such as the large logo at the 50-yard line at Memorial Stadium.
“Those logos will be replaced when funds are available,” Hunt said.
ISU became the third Missouri Valley Conference school to change their branding in the last year. Evansville and Southern Illinois both changed their branding in 2019.
