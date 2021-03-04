Indiana State’s men’s basketball team has had its best two back-to-back years since the 2000 and 2001 seasons, but there’s one glaring black mark on the Sycamores’ ledger that hasn’t been erased yet.
Since the 2015 season, ISU has struggled badly in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Sycamores are 1-6 in that period, the only win occurring in 2016, but that’s not the worst of it.
The average margin of defeat in ISU’s exits from St. Louis has been 20.1 points, with only one loss decided by 10 points or less. ISU’s 78-51 2020 demise at the hands of Missouri State fit right into the futile pattern.
Clearly, ISU wants to put its sorry St. Louis performances behind him as it begins its latest Arch Madness adventure as the No. 4 seed against No. 5 Evansville at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The Sycamores have no choice if they want their season to continue on.
“The last couple of years have gone well for us. We’ve had some games we should have won, but it’s a new year and a new team. I think we’re well-prepared and go out there and perform,” ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing …
“In our tenure, in our earlier years, we did well in the Valley tournament,” Lansing said. “Then we went on a stretch where we weren’t good enough, prepared enough and the guys weren’t competitive enough. We’re not happy not going over any winning games, but this team is different, a special group of young men.”
Last year, the big question mark going into the MVC Tournament was the health of forward Jake LaRavia, who had an injured back. This year, the focus is on Key.
The two-time MVC First-Team standout suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder on Feb. 21 during a practice. Key missed both games at Valparaiso last weekend.
However, Key has been cleared to play. With his return? ISU gets back a star who averaged 26.5 points in the Sycamores’ Feburary games he played in.
“I feel good. I got a good day of work in [Wednesday] and I’m getting better everyday,” said Key, who will be wearing a brace at the tournament and who also said he’s had no discomfort while shooting.
ISU (14-9) shook off a 1-5 start in MVC play to win 10 of its last 12 conference games. Among them was a sweep of Evansville over the course of two games on Feb. 14 at Evansville and Feb. 17 at Hulman Center.
In each game, ISU was able to shoot over 59% from the field. However, with a small, guard-oriented team, the Purple Aces embrace the 3-point shot and can hang in games even when its opponent is shooting well.
This is borne out by Evansville’s conference stats. The Aces (9-15) ranked last in defensive field goal percentage as opponents shot 53.3%, but since the Aces led the MVC in 3-point shooting at 38.8%? It meant the Aces managed to finish fifth in MVC victory margin, which naturally, helped Evansville finish fifth in the league overall.
Evan Kuhlman (43.4%) and Shamar Givance (42%) were among the MVC’s best shooters in league contests.
“They play the analytics game. They want to beat you with threes and they give you twos, they figure in the long run, that will win out. I don’t think we played particularly well defensively, especially in the second game. We lulled ourselves to sleep, but we were scoring,” Lansing said.
However, Evansville has to find a way to stop ISU’s big three of Key, LaRavia and Tre Williams, something it couldn’t do in the previous two meetings. The ISU trio averaged 61.5 points by themselves in the series against the Aces. (LaRavia and Williams were both named to the All-MVC academic team on Thursday.)
“We’ll always be good offensively, but we have to be prepared defensively. They have some really good shooters,” LaRavia said. “I’m doing everything in power to make sure this team goes as far as it can.”
One thing that ISU changed in its usual prep? It waited until Thursday to travel to St. Louis. Typically, the team goes over on Wednesday evening.
“We could have gone over Wednesday, but I felt like since we don’t play until Friday and our shooting time is at Noon on Thursday, I figured I’d give the guys another opportunity to sleep in their own beds,” Lansing said.
“We have to quarantine while we’re over there. We can’t be around families, we can’t be around fans, we have our own floor. We can’t do anything. The hoopla that usually surrounds a Valley tournament won’t quite be the same,” Lansing added.
• Lansing third in COY voting – Lansing finished third in the MVC’s Coach of the Year poll, receiving three first-place votes, in voting results released by the MVC on Thursday.
Drake’s Darien DeVries won the honor with 32 first-place votes as the Bulldogs finished second in the league with a 24-3 overall record. Loyola’s Porter Moser was second in the voting. Evansville’s Todd Lickliter was fourth.
Lansing’s job status has become part of the topic of conversation after social media reports early in the week suggested Lansing would not be retained when his contract runs out at the end of March.
With speculation on-going, the players are trying to maintain their focus on playing.
“We had a conversation as a team the other team, but we’re not worried about. We’re concentrated on getting to St. Louis and getting a ring,” LaRavia said.
Lansing just wishes his status wasn’t the focus of the weekend.
“This is about our team and the mission we have to accomplish this week. It’s unfair our guys have to hear this and deal with it, but that’s part of it. We’ve talked about it as a team, we’ve dealt with it all year, and I’m confident they’ll block out the noise,” Lansing said Wednesday.
On Thursday, during Lansing’s MVC Tournament media availability, he addressed some of the media interest he’s received in support of being retained.
“I appreciate support, but I’m tired of it. This about a very good basketball team coming into the tournament trying to win a championship,” Lansing said.
