First impressions mean a lot. On that front, former Indiana State pitcher Sean Manaea succeeded wildly in his San Diego Padres debut on Friday in Arizona.
Manaea, who was inducted into the ISU Athletics Hall of Fame in January, allowed no hits in seven innings of work against the Diamondbacks. Manaea got the win as the Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 3-0 at Chase Field.
Up top for the first time in 2022! #PadresWin pic.twitter.com/Yrma0UDXbs— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 9, 2022
Manaea struck out seven Diamondbacks and allowed just one walk, Daulton Varsho drew it in the second inning.
Manaea threw 88 pitches, 66 for strikes. He was removed after the seventh inning. Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill gave up a single to Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta to start the eighth and to end the no-hit bid for the Padres.
Manaea was traded to the Padres on April 3 from Oakland, where he pitched for the first six seasons of his career. Manaea is expected to help the Padres contend for the National League playoffs.
Had the Padres been able to hang on to the no-hitter, it would have been the second that Manaea contributed to in his career.
Manaea pitched a no-hitter for the A's against Boston on April 21, 2018 at the Oakland Coliseum.
