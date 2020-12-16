On signing day 2020, Indiana State’s football team went deep.
Five wide receivers and one tight end feature in the Sycamores’ 11-man class, including the son of ISU coach Curt Mallory, James, who starred at Terre Haute South.
A trio of those recruits will make an immediate impact.
With the Missouri Valley Football Conference delaying their season until the spring, graduate transfers that would normally not be eligible until the following fall, will be available right away. ISU signed three graduate transfers, former Drake defensive lineman Gavin Dineen, former Stetson defensive back JJ Henderson and former Cornell wide receiver Phazione McClurge.
“They’ll be here Jan. 4. The nice thing is they have not only this spring, but next fall. So you’re really getting them for two seasons. If they can play the first game, great, but it’s going to be a process. We’re going to get them ready. It excited all three of them [that they could play]. The rule was only recently passed and they were going in not thinking they’d play. They were ecstatic,” Mallory said.
It’s a small class, but one that Mallory hopes keeps the progress going that he feels the ISU program has made under his tutelage.
“It’s not a huge class. The emphasis is at wide receiver because our depth isn’t as deep as it is at other positions. I’m excited about the class,” Mallory said.
The quintet of wide receivers and the one tight end are all Indiana products or are from just over the state line in Illinois. James Mallory, of course, played at South and had 44 career catches for the Braves. It was obviously a proud moment for his father to bring him on-board.
“My wife and I are thrilled as parents, just like the parents of all of the signees are today to have their son attend Indiana State University. I’m thrilled as a parent,” Curt Mallory said.
The other receivers are Fort Wayne’s Ethan Chambers (6-foot-1) and Jared Kistler (6-3), who were teammates at powerhouse Homestead, Bailen Murphy (6-4) from Bloomington North and McClurge (6-2), who before his Cornell career, played at Mt. Carmel down the Wabash River in Illinois. Mallory recruited McClurge when he was an assistant at Wyoming.
The lone tight end is a Wabash Valley product, Zach Rees from Marshall, Ill. Rees was all-conference and a three-sport athlete for the Lions.
“We have a good variety. They’re all a little different. They all have great size and length. Phazion is a physical presence as well. That’s what we were looking for,” Mallory said.
ISU signed few players in other areas. Two defensive backs – McCordsville’s Rylan Cole and Henderson – were inked. Loic Amouzouvi, from Indianapolis and Pike High School, was the only offensive lineman signed. Evansville’s Kenny Butler III was the lone defensive lineman the Sycamores will bring in.
As with everything else, COVID-19 had an impact on recruiting. Mallory, however, had most of these players targeted early on.
“Early on, we were able to get all of these guys on campus last February. We took advantage of the weekends to have junior days. The difference came in the evaluation after that. We weren’t able to leave campus or go to camps like we normally would. Everything became virtual. It was unique, but some of these guys were offered early,” said Mallory, who said all of the recruits visited campus and no one was signed who didn’t.
The February signing period, formerly the most important signing day until recruiting rules changed a few years ago, still exists, but Mallory doesn’t anticipate adding much to the current class.
“I’m not sure how much more we’ll stretch. I’m excited about the team we have back. We have 25 guys that were on the 0-11 team [in 2017]. These guys have invested a tremendous amount and I like the leadership, so I don’t know how much we’ll stretch. Maybe one or two more, but we hope that’s it,” Mallory said.
