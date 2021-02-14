Indiana State’s 76-70 win over Evansville on Sunday at Ford Center served many purposes, but one you might not have guessed is that it also served as a de facto fan appreciation day.
For the first time this season, Sycamores fans – apart from immediate family – had easy access to attend an ISU game.
Evansville made 2,000 tickets available for Sunday’s men's basketball contest, and while there wasn’t a crowd anywhere near that number, there were a good amount of ISU fans that made the trip to Evansville to show their appreciation for a Sycamores team that will finish no worse than .500 in the Missouri Valley Conference and overall.
The players showed their appreciation back.
“When we have fun? We’re a great team,” ISU forward Jake LaRavia said. “In the second half, our bench was much more alive and our fans were getting into it. We had fun together as a unit and that got us going.”
“It means a lot. That’s what got our energy going. Our fans got into it and it was great to see them finally,” Key said.
The fans got one of ISU’s best offensive performances of the season. The Sycamores converted 59.6% of its shots, getting better as the game went along as ISU made 63.6% of its shots count in the second half.
Key, who had 29 points, and LaRavia, who had 20, did the lion’s share of the damage. They were a combined 19 of 29 from the field overall. Key also passed ISU assistant coach Jake Odum on the all-time scoring list, along with former teammate Jordan Barnes and 2000s ISU great David Moss.
“I’m so proud of Tyreke being able to leap-frog one of the best to ever play here in Jake Odum. Tyreke has so much respect for Jake and his teammates were awfully excited. We had a loud group of fans, [Key] had some people from back home, I was proud of him,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
ISU (12-8, 9-6) had to overcome a very strong offensive first half by the Purple Aces. Evansville converted 66.7% of its first-half shots.
Evansville is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, so ISU’s plan defensively was to keep Evansville off the line. It worked well early when ISU forced a couple of shot clock violations and had the Aces out of sorts. ISU took the ball in the paint, where Evansville isn’t as strong, and built an early 19-15 lead.
However, once ISU’s bench started to rotate into the action, the Sycamores’ defensive will slipped. Rather than shoot the 3-pointers the Aces are typically dependent on, Evansville just drove at defenders and shot or kicked it. Of the 14 field goals Evansville would make in the first half? Eleven were inside the arc. Rarely missing, Evansville went on a 16-4 run and ISU trailed 31-23.
“They weren’t getting threes. They only shot five in the first half. Those guards are a load to keep in front of you and they extend you. You could see driving lanes were open for them because we’re hugging shooters, but we wanted to get them off that 3-point line,” Lansing said.
The Sycamores scratched their way back, converting at a 56% clip in the first half, and took a slim 37-35 halftime lead via a Key fall-away jumper.
“I air-balled two shots. I had to get in my rhythm. I had to get to the rim and attack, that’s when I’m at my best to help the team win. I can find open dudes and get aggressive,” Key said.
Still, the Aces’ shooting was a big concern. Evansville converted two-thirds of its first half shots. ISU was fortunate to have the lead, though it did force seven Evansville turnovers and scored 12 first-half points from them.
Evansville would only tie the game once in the second half as ISU stopped the Aces on seven of their first nine possessions as ISU pulled ahead 46-39.
“We didn’t take that 66.7% too well. We came out and played better second-half defense,” LaRavia said.
ISU kept the gas pedal down as it scored on seven straight possessions to increase the advantage to 10. ISU’s peak lead occurred with 7:59 left when the lead was 13.
The question was whether ISU could finish? Against Northern Iowa on Feb. 7, ISU led by 11 in the second half, only to fall under the weight of a late UNI rally.
This time, ISU was a tad more composed, though the Aces (8-11, 6-7) did offer a tepid threat. It was 74-63 with 1:27 left, not enough time for a 7-0 Evansville run to have much of an impact. Key made two more free throws with 5.3 seconds left to squelch the low-percentage threat the Aces posed.
“I thought today we did a better job of finishing, but we have to keep improving. We have to know the time to be assertive and be smart,” Key said.
ISU did have one enforced change to the starting lineup. Randy Miller Jr. started in place of Cooper Neese. Lansing explained why after the game.
“Coop’s a starter. He stubbed his toe on something academic. Nothing major. He missed a day of practice and Randy started today,” Lansing explained.
In addition to Key moving up to sixth on the all-time scoring list with 1,586 points, Lansing also won his 100th career MVC contest. However, Lansing might have to console Odum, now an assistant with the Sycamores, on getting passed.
“We’re going to get him a counselor for the bus ride home,” Lansing joked.
The same two teams meet again on Wednesday at Hulman Center. Tipoff is 5 p.m. for ISU’s final home game of the season.
