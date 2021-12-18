According to Merriam-Webster, the term "pro forma" means "made or carried out in a perfunctory manner or as a formality."
So it is written, so it was for Indiana State's men's basketball team on Saturday as it hosted Alabama A&M. The Sycamores, favored by double-digits entering the contest, did what was expected with a 67-43 victory in just the third home game of the season for ISU.
Cam Henry led ISU with 17 points. Kailex Stephens had 13 points and seven rebounds. Zach Hobbs came off the bench to notch 11 points. Garrett Hicks was the only Bulldog to break double-digit scoring and he barely did that with 10 points.
"We did what we had to do. It was a pretty business-like win. We were pretty good offensively, honestly, the numbers don't do just to the shots we generated and we competed defensively," ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
The numbers do the Sycamores justice if you separate the 2-point and 3-point shots. ISU (5-6) out-classed Alabama A&M in the paint. The Sycamores scored 44 points at the rim and shot 22 of 32 (68.7%) inside the 3-point arc. ISU also had a 44-26 rebounding advantage.
Schertz noted that ISU point guard Xavier Bledson was a key in ISU's paint productivity. He was able to penetrate Alabama A&M's zone, rendering it ineffective with his drive-and-dish game, he had 10 assists, as well as his own ability around the basket.
"We saw more zone today than we saw all year. They were 90% in a zone. The key [in attacking a zone] is not to be stagnant and to not trace the 3-point line," Schertz explained. "We wanted to get the ball inside the zone, whether it was on a catch or a drive, as early as we could in the shot clock. We played Jabo [Bledson] as much as could in the middle. You put a playmaker in the middle of the zone and try to attack it from there."
ISU's defense also forced the Bulldogs (1-8) out of their game, which is to feed the ball inside. Alabama A&M converted 29.6% of its shots. The Bulldogs, who were ranked 348th out of 358 Division I programs in 3-point shooting percentage entering the day, attempted 21 3-point shots, making only six.
"We had a great defensive day and I think we're going in the right direction on that side of the court," Henry said.
While ISU struggled from 3-point range — the Sycamores were 5 of 25, including 0-for-6 from Cooper Neese, games like this offer the chance for a player who doesn't play regularly to show what he's made of. In Saturday's case, it was Hobbs. He was 3-for-6 from 3-point range and was a solid contributor defensively.
"This whole year I've just been focused on getting better everyday. I put in the work, but this just happened to be the good day for me. It's not going to change today or tomorrow. I've going to keep doing what I'm doing and hope it brings positive outcomes," Hobbs said.
The game started with a lob dunk by Henry and it was mostly cruise control from there for the Sycamores.
ISU made its first eight shots of the contest to build an early 18-8 lead. Alabama A&M would slice their deficit to five, but a 16-5 first-half run put the Bulldogs behind by a double-digit deficit for the rest of the game.
In the second half, the Bulldogs once clawed their way back within 11, but Alabama A&M's 25% shooting meant that they didn't have the firepower to truly threaten the Sycamores, even though ISU was a bit indifferent in the second half, only shooting 35% after halftime themselves.
Schertz noted pregame that the Alabama A&M contest and Monday's contest against non-Division I Oakland City were a chance for the Sycamores to get closer to the best version of themselves. How close did Schertz feel the Sycamores got on Saturday?
"We were our best version more defensively. Offensively, going into the final media timeout of the first half, we had 22 shots and we qualified 21 of them as uncontested. I'd say we played 30 minutes of the 36 [before the bench was cleared] was the best version of us," Schertz said. "That's good. I was worried about Alabama A&M after a tough loss on Monday and a day of travel to get back. I thought our guys responded well."
• Oakland City next — The Mighty Oaks, who lasted played ISU in 2010, like to keep the ball in the paint.
Oakland City takes 73% of its shots inside the 3-point arc. The Mighty Oaks are turnover-prone, however, averaging 15.3 points against NAIA and Division III competition.
None of Oakland City's top three scorers — Jamarcus Clark (14.8), Nathaniel Schmittler (11.2) and Ikechi Ajukwa (10.5) — played in the Mighty Oaks' 62-60 win over Brescia on Thursday, a victory that broke a 10-game losing streak.
Allen Sims (18 points) and DJ Redding (13) led the Mighty Oaks in their win over Brescia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.