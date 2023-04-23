Connor Fenlong went seven innings for a complete-game one-hitter and Adam Pottinger’s grand slam in the fifth inning essentially sealed the deal as No. 22-ranked Indiana State topped Southern Illinois 10-0 in Missouri Valley Conference baseball on national television Sunday at Bob Warn Field.
Fenlong (5-2) surrendered just an infield single to SIU’s Nathan Bandy in the top of the first inning and retired the final 15 batters he faced in arguably one of the most dominant showings of his collegiate career.
Facing off against a Saluki offense that entered the weekend hitting .289 as a roster, the redshirt senior right-hander allowed one runner in scoring position and four fair balls out of the infield in Indiana State’s third shutout of the season.
In the Valley Game of the Week carried nationally on ESPNU, the Sycamores ran their winning streak to 13 games, their longest victorious stretch in the Mitch Hannahs coaching era. ISU’s 13-1 mark in Valley play is the best start to conference competition in program history.
It surpasses the previous record of 12-1 back in 2012.
Indiana State scored early to take control of the contest as Keegan Watson worked a full-count against SIU starter Tanner Lewis (2-2) before connecting on a double to left-center field, scoring Luis Hernandez and Seth Gergely.
The Sycamores took advantage of a bout of wildness from Lewis in the fourth as hit-by-pitches issued to Watson and Grant Magill sandwiched a Pottinger double to load the bases with none out. Henry Brown came through with his first collegiate RBIs with a two-run single and Josue Urdaneta added an RBI single to give ISU a 5-0 lead.
Pottinger’s fifth-inning grand slam off the first pitch from reliever Ben Riffe gave Indiana State the 9-0 advantage and Gergely followed Brown’s double off the right-field wall with an RBI single to center to provide the double-digit lead.
Fenlong did not allow a runner on base following a Matt Schark’s fielder’s choice in the top of the third inning and kept SIU on the infield until Jack Rigoni lifted a flyball to left fielder Watson for the second out of the seventh. Pottinger camped under the final out in right to close out the contest.
Gergely posted his second consecutive three-hit game as Indiana State connected on 12 hits Sunday. Pottinger and Brown also posted multi-hit games, while all 10 Sycamores who posted an at-bat reached base.
Indiana State (25-12 overall) and Southern Illinois (23-16, 10-4) will close out the weekend series at 2 p.m. Monday at Bob Warn Field.
