Two Missouri Valley Football Conference teams probably think this is the weekend they’ll chalk up their first MVFC victory of the season.
That’s because they’ll play each other. Indiana State vs. Western Illinois — each 0-6 in the conference, with WIU 0-9 overall — will kick off at 2 p.m. EST Saturday at Hanson Field in Macomb, Ill.
Senior wide receiver Dante Hendrix broke the ISU career record for receiving yards last Saturday in a 42-7 home loss to North Dakota and his five receptions in that contest lifted his total to 181, which trails all-time leader Sam Logan’s 196, with two games left on the schedule.
But more than any records, Hendrix looks forward to spending these last two games — and the preparation time before each of them — strengthening bonds with his teammates.
“The guys care,” Hendrix said this week. “We’re working hard.”
“This is a group that cares,” ISU coach Curt Mallory echoed. “And just like every week, they’ve been preparing. No different than any week.”
Hendrix said he’s been “soaking in the meetings and soaking in the practices” because he realizes his college playing career is about to end soon.
“Just to be there with all my teammates and enjoy these times,” he continued, “because they don’t last forever.”
So how hungry are the Sycamores to get their first triumph since their Sept. 1 season opener against non-conference foe North Alabama?
“We’re itching,” Hendrix emphasized. “We’re itching to get that win. We’re doing everything we can to go out there and perform our very best vs. Western Illinois. They’re a hard-nosed program just like we are. It’s not going to come easy.”
The Sycamores did defeat Western Illinois 37-27 in October 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Since then, the Leathernecks hired a new head coach in Myers Hendrickson, a former WIU wide receiver and punt returner (2009-11).
WIU junior quarterback Clay Bruno, who has gained a team-high 189 yards on the ground and scored the Leathernecks’ only rushing touchdown all season, has passed for 1,141 yards and seven TDs with 11 interceptions. Bruno threw a season-high four interceptions in a 56-17 home loss to North Dakota State last weekend.
Despite a few less-than-stimulating stats from Western Illinois, the Sycamores are in no position to underestimate any opponent after losing eight games in a row themselves.
“We’ve had a good week,” Mallory pointed out. “The group’s come out here with great energy, but we’ve got to keep preparing to have a great day of execution on Saturday.
“We’re both trying to get that first conference win and I know they’ll be prepared and I know they’ve got a group that cares too. It’ll be a great matchup on Saturday.”
“We’ve had a real solid week [of practice],” Hendrix added. “I’m very excited and the team is really excited. My time here is winding down, so I’m enjoying these moments.”
ISU used three different quarterbacks a week ago. The first one, redshirt freshman Cade Chambers, was forced to leave in the first half with a concussion. As of midweek, Mallory described his status for the WIU matchup as “day by day.”
“We’ll see where he’s at,” the Sycamores’ coach added. “But he’s making progress.”
Succeeding Chambers against North Dakota were redshirt sophomore Gavin Screws and redshirt freshman Evan Olaes, who impressed observers with his running ability. In less than a quarter of action, Olaes rushed for a team-high 71 yards on seven carries.
Mallory did not tip his hand regarding who might start at QB this Saturday, but he did stress how hard players at every position have been working this week.
“We’ve got a group that’s preparing and caring right now,” he mentioned. “But you want the reward and the reward is winning.”
