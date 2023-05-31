The kickoff time for Indiana State's football game at Indiana University will be either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
The Big Ten Network will broadcast the game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday afternoon the times and television networks for the first three weekends of the 2023 season along with the time for the Indiana football homecoming game.
IU's portion of that schedule includes at 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Sept. 2 (aired by CBS) with visiting Ohio State, the ISU-IU game on Sept. 8, a noon game Saturday, Sept. 16 against visiting Louisville (Big Ten Network), and IU's homecoming game at noon Saturday, Oct. 21 against visiting Rutgers.
The 2023 season marks the first season with new broadcast partners to distribute the conference’s television broadcasts, according to the Big Ten news release. Games will be distributed to fans across broadcast, cable and direct-to-consumer platforms on CBS, FOX and NBC, along with the Big Ten Network and FS1.
NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer platform, Peacock, also will carry Big Ten games for the first time.
