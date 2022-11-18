Regardless of the season record, seniors playing their last game, match or tournament in any sport can lead to plenty of bittersweet moments.
Indiana State’s football team is 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this season, not what the Sycamores had hoped for in August. But you wouldn’t think they owned below-.500 marks if you listen to the three sixth-year seniors who played their first season when Curt Mallory debuted as the university’s head coach in 2017 and who will play their final game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Their opponent will be MVFC foe Missouri State. Kickoff for Senior Day is slated for 1 p.m.
Dante Hendrix, who needs 10 to tie and 11 to break the school career receptions record of Sam Logan (196, 2003-06), is one of those sixth-year seniors. Hendrix has 186 receptions over four seasons, including 46 in 2022.
“It’s a true family here and I’ll be forever grateful for everyone who’s been part of my life since I stepped on campus,” emphasized Hendrix, who wasn’t thinking much about individual accomplishments during the mid-week pregame news conference. “They’ve been with me through my highs and lows. I’m truly grateful for that.”
Mallory said his seniors are more concerned about helping ISU build a championship program than finishing their careers on a high note, although the latter would be nice too.
“They’re great teammates,” Mallory said of the trio, which also includes defensive lineman Kris Reid Jr. and offensive lineman Jackson Byrne. “That’s how you want to be remembered, how you were as a teammate. They love this program. They love their team. They’ve always put the team in front.
“It’s a fun group. I’m excited about this week and I’m excited about the future of this program because of the group of young men we have in it.”
Reid was among those who said he’ll miss playing “the big-brother role” on the team after this weekend.
Meanwhile, Byrne offered words of praise for Mallory, whom he called “a man of his word.”
“He’s going to tell you what you need to hear,” Byrne pointed out. “The guy’s never going to lie to you. Whenever he tells you something is going to happen, it’s going to happen eventually.”
Asked to describe his sixth-year seniors, Mallory replied: “They’re all a little bit different. But I’ve got a lot of respect for them. Jackson Byrne is a young man who walked on to this program. He’s been a great teammate. This is his first year of starting.
“Kris Reid I recruited at the University of Wyoming [when Mallory was an assistant there]. It didn’t work there. He was the first young man I offered [a scholarship to] when I stepped foot in Terre Haute [as ISU’s new head coach]. . . . Dante Hendrix, I’ll put him up there with anybody. He’s what you want. He sets the example. When your best leaders are your best players, that’s the standard.
“All of three of them love this program, love this team, and they’ll be missed.”
The Sycamores are coming off a 21-0 victory at Western Illinois, which halted an eight-game losing skid, as redshirt freshman Evan Olaes made his first start at quarterback for Indiana State and performed admirably.
“I’m excited about last week’s win,” Mallory admitted. “It’s great to get the W. I’m very excited for this team. They’ve continued to prepare and they’ve continued to care. As long as we do that, good things will keep coming.”
Mallory credited the Sycamores’ defense with playing fast against the Fighting Leathernecks.
“We played with a lot of confidence,” he added. “We didn’t give up big plays and that was a big part of it. [ISU’s defensive starters] went in there with a bad taste in their mouth. They played fast and they got the ball back to our offense. Our offense was able to be on the field for 38 minutes. . . . Give the offense credit for controlling the football as well.”
“That was a good feeling,” Reid acknowledged. “Since I’ve been here, that’s one of the few shutouts.”
Mallory also complimented Olaes because “he took care of the football.”
“That’s something we talk about each and every day,” the veteran coach continued. “He made some good throws, he made some great runs and he executed the way we wanted him to.”
Cade Chambers, who previously started at QB until he suffered a concussion during a home loss to North Dakota two weeks ago, practiced with the team this week. Mallory did not say who would open at quarterback against Missouri State.
The Bears come to Terre Haute with records of 2-5 and 4-6 respectively. MSU quarterback Jason Shelley was the MVFC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and leads the conference in many statistical categories.
“They’ve always had great skill since we’ve gone against them,” Mallory assessed. “This is the best that I’ve ever seen from a Missouri State team. This is probably the best skill at the wide-receiver position and at the quarterback position that we’ve faced all year.”
He also spoke highly of the Bears’ cornerbacks and kick returners.
“They’re very explosive,” he said.
One trademark of a Mallory-coached team has been its ability to finish the season strong. The Sycamores have closed out each of the last three seasons they’ve played with wins, including last year’s road finale at Illinois State.
