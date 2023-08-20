There’s an idiom that time heals all wounds.
Monday marks one year since three teenagers, Christian Eubanks, Caleb VanHooser and Jayden Musili, perished in a single-car accident.
The former two played football at Indiana State, while Omarion Dixon, currently on the ISU roster, and John Moore, no longer with the program, survived. They were traveling back from a house party in Bloomington after 1 a.m. on a Sunday during heavy rain and thunderstorms.
The crash occurred at the corner of Indiana 46 and Main Street in Riley.
It was a nightmare for coach Curt Mallory.
“It was probably the hardest day for certain in my career and my life,” Mallory said. “To have the loss of one of my players, but just the feeling that a parent would be going through, because for that small instance when Sherard Clinkscales came to my home at 2:30 in the morning, I thought it was my son.
“The thought is unimaginable,” Mallory added. “I just can’t imagine losing and going through what their families have gone through. Our team will remember that, but we will also honor them in such a way that we would know their families would want us to remember them.”
Indiana State will have a closed practice Monday with no media members.
“We are going to have a team meeting on Monday morning,” Mallory said. “We will recognize what happened a year ago. We will respectfully remember them and will always remember them on [Aug.] 21.”
He added that Dr. L. Kenneth Chew from the ISU Student Counseling Center and team chaplain Shan Smith will partake in the team memorial.
The helmet decal of deceased players’ numbers and initials will be donned by Sycamores will be back from last year and present for the next three years.
“We will do exactly what their families would want, and that would be to prepare for Eastern Illinois,” Mallory said. “We will come out and practice and have a closed practice. That will be the first time that we will have a completely closed practice. And we will handle it internally. After practice, we will circle around our emblem. Ethan Chambers is going to say a few words and then I will hand each young man a (helmet) decal that we will always wear in remembrance of their time that they would have been here.”
Clinkscales, ISU Director of Athletics, provided a written statement through the Athletic Department on Friday.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of Christian Eubanks, Caleb VanHooser, and Jayden Musili, who were impacted by the tragic accident last year,” the statement read. “As a parent, the loss of a child is unimaginable. We send our deepest sympathies and join them in praying for their strength to see them through each and every day. They will forever be Sycamores.”
