The quest to improve on a rough 2022 season ramps up next week for this season’s Indiana State football team.
ISU coach Curt Mallory’s squad finished last season with records of 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Mallory’s program released its preseason training-camp schedule this week. The team reports to camp Tuesday and practices begin Wednesday morning.
The Sycamores will conduct 17 practices at Memorial Stadium through fall camp prior to classes starting Aug. 22. ISU will be preparing for its 2023 season opener Aug. 31 at home against the visiting Eastern Illinois Panthers.
The fall’s first official practice is at 10 a.m. next Wednesday. All practices will be open to the general public, according to a news release from ISU sports information.
(Key dates)
- Wednesday – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Next Thursday – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 4 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 5 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 7 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 8 – 10-11:45 a.m. (first day with full pads)
- Aug. 9 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 10 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 11 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 12 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 14 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 15 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 16 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 17 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 18 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 19 – 10-11:45 a.m.
- Aug. 21 – 10-11:45 a.m. (final day of camp)
