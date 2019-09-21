Adversity in football is inevitable – you just don’t know when it’s going to come. For Indiana State? It arrived on the first offensive series of the contest against Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
ISU starting quarterback Ryan Boyle limped off the field with a left knee injury and did not return. Two plays later, running back Peterson Kerlegrand came out of the game with an ankle injury.
So how would ISU respond? The Sycamores did enough to get by. Led by second-string quarterback Kurtis Wilderman, ISU’s offense scored 16 points and ISU’s defense put a stranglehold on an anemic EIU offensive attack. The Sycamores prevailed 16-6 in front of 6,216 at Memorial Stadium.
ISU coach Curt Mallory was happy with the effort in the face of the injury-related problems.
“It reminded me a little bit of what happened at Kansas, where you lose somebody who makes everyone around them better,” said Mallory, referring to running back Titus McCoy’s knee injury in the season opener. “I saw the team bring each other together and Ryan was back out there cheering his team on.”
ISU’s defense generated the most amount of smiles. ISU held EIU to just 200 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers. The Panthers were just 3 of 13 on third down and only crossed midfield twice.
The Sycamores clamped down on EIU starting quarterback Johnathan Brantley. He was just 4 of 7 for 16 passing yards before he was relieved by Harry Woodberry just before halftime.
Brantley threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns in ISU’s 55-41 win in 2018. The Sycamores hadn’t forgotten that.
“I think he was national player of the week last year when we played them and coach [Brad] Wilson [ISU defensive coordinator] had that up all over our meeting walls. We weren’t going to let that happen. If we could cut the head off the snake? They were done for. He was what made them go. If we stopped him? We stopped their offense,” said ISU linebacker Jonas Griffith, who had 12 tackles.
As for Wilderman, his numbers were good. He completed 14 of 22 for 186 passing yards and one touchdown. Wilderman, Boyle’s roommate, was pleased with his effort.
“It was overall a good day. I saw the field well. I had some good and bad reads. There’s things we can work on in the film room,” Wilderman said.
The issue ISU had was finishing drives with touchdowns. The Sycamores were 0-for-5 in the red zone scoring touchdowns.
“We have got to finish drives. Not to get touchdowns when we had those opportunities? We’ve got to get that cleaned up and we will,” Mallory said. “We had two guys wide open on the pass game [inside the EIU 10-yard line]. On one, we overthrew him. On the other, the pass got tipped. We get opportunities through moving the ball, then we have a breakdown. That’s what we can’t have.”
Boyle and Kerlegrand were injured on ISU’s first series after Mekhi Ware recovered an EIU fumble on the second play of the game. Boyle was injured on a designed run with ISU inside the EIU 10-yard line. He came down backwards on his shoulders, but it was the knee that ailed ISU’s starting quarterback. Boyle was requested for comment after the game, but he was not made available to the media. The severity of his injury was not known.
Enter Wilderman. With the ball at the EIU 8, ISU had to settle for a Jerry Nunez field goal, but Kerlegrand suffered his injury on a gain of two yards on third down. He did not return, though he was never out of his pads.
Kerlegrand’s injury coincided with the return of McCoy. He rushed for 30 yards, though he had a long touchdown scamper taken off the board due to a penalty.
ISU effectively broke the game open against the offensively-challenged Panthers on the Sycamores’ final play of the first quarter. Wide receiver Rontrez Morgan was thrown a screen pass on the right side, but sprung free down the sideline for a 69-yard touchdown, ISU’s only of the day, to put the Sycamores up 10-0.
Morgan was sprung by a block from wide receiver Dante Jones II, which had an audible effect on Mallory.
“I heard it. He hit their kid and made a heckuva block. Rontrez close-lined the sideline and his speed took over,” Mallory said.
Did Morgan hear it too?
“I did. Once I saw Dante holding the edge? I knew it was going to be a house call,” said Morgan, referring to scoring the touchdown.
From that point, ISU’s defense held serve and the Sycamores led 13-0 at halftime. EIU’s only ray of hope came in the third quarter as Woodberry scored on a fourth down, 4-yard run to make it 13-6 on a drive kept alive by two ISU defensive holding penalties.
EIU (0-4) got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead, but Denzel Bonner’s interception near midfield with 11 minutes, 58 seconds left was a death blow for EIU. Nunez later kicked another field goal to restore ISU’s two-score lead and the Panthers never threatened again.
After ISU’s bye week, the Sycamores will begin Missouri Valley Football Conference play at South Dakota on Oct. 5.
