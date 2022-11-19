Senior Day didn't go exactly how the 16 seniors and the rest of Indiana State's team wanted.
But they'll probably remember it for as long as they live.
The Sycamores played Missouri State tough, highlighted by a 61-yard touchdown run from sophomore Justin Dinka and three quarterback sacks from their defense, before losing 24-7 in Missouri Valley Football Conference action on a cold, windy Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. They finished 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the MVFC.
"Obviously, I'm disappointed in the game," ISU coach Curt Mallory told the Tribune-Star. "But this team has cared and they've prepared every week. I certainly didn't like the outcome in the win-loss column. . . . I'm proud of this team and how they fought and stayed together."
With redshirt freshman Cade Chambers starting at QB again after missing last weekend because of a concussion suffered two weeks ago, the Sycamores appeared to benefit from a 46-yard scramble by Chambers and a 31-yard pass from Chambers to Dakota Caton in the first period. But they definitely didn't benefit from a lost fumble and a missed 28-yard field goal during that same stretch.
Near the end of the first frame, the Bears started a drive from their own 20-yard line. Seven plays later, Jacardia Wright was busting 1 yard up the middle to score the game's first touchdown.
On the first play of the second quarter, however, the momentum shifted in two blinks of an eye. Dinka found a hole, evaded a would-be tackler at the MSU 40 and sprinted his way for that 61-yard TD. Ryan O'Grady booted the extra point to tie the score at 7-7 with 14:50 left in the first half.
"When Justin gets a seam, he's gonna be gone," Mallory mentioned.
Indiana State maintained that momentum during the visitors' next possession when middle linebacker Geoffrey Brown sacked quarterback Jason Shelley for a 10-yard loss on third down, forcing a punt. But the home squad didn't accomplish much on its next possession either, returning the ball to the Bears.
This time, Missouri State marched just close enough to set up a 44-yard field goal by Jose Pizano with 4:48 showing on the scoreboard.
Trailing 10-7 on ISU's first play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff, Chambers threw an interception that safety Kyriq McDonald caught before falling out of bounds at the MSU 43. Nothing of significance happened after that, however, and both teams hurried to the warmth of their locker rooms with the score still 10-7 in Missouri State's favor.
The first three possessions of the third period ended in punts — two by ISU, one by MSU — then the Sycamores caught a break when ISU sophomore linebacker Garret Ollendieck caught a Shelley pass and returned it 5 yards to the Bears' 30. After two incomplete passes, Chambers connected with Indiana State's all-time leader in receiving yards — sixth-year senior Dante Hendrix, who had been held without a catch in the first half — for a 16-yard gain.
Mallory's squad struggled on the next three plays, forcing the coach to summon O'Grady to attempt a 29-yard field goal. It sailed wide left on this blustery day, keeping the score at 10-7.
There were no more points scored in the third period, but there was one more big play before the contest headed into the final 15 minutes.
With the Bears punting from their 27, ISU blocked it. But it was touched by a Sycamore barely beyond the line of scrimmage and MSU's Siale Suliafu pounced on it at the 28, providing a unique first down for the Bears.
Mallory agreed afterward that the officials made the correct call.
"We've got to let it go," he explained. "It's hard when the ball is sitting right there in front of you. But the ball changes possession when you touch it across the line of scrimmage."
The visitors continued that unexpected possession into the fourth quarter and Wright culminated it by plowing 5 yards across the goal line for his second TD. With 9:24 remaining in the contest, Pizano's PAT kick padded MSU's cushion to 17-7.
A 1-yard touchdown run by Missouri State's Kevon Latulas with 4:21 to go and Pizano's third PAT provided the final margin.
Latulas and Wright paced the Bears' potent rushing attack with 100 and 85 yards respectively.
"They've got really good running backs," Mallory noted. "As the game got longer, they got a little stronger."
Dinka led ISU with 73 yards on the ground. And playing his final game as a Sycamore, Hendrix finished with four receptions for 45 yards.
"Going out there and putting this uniform on for the last time . . . it's been a pleasure," Hendrix said.
Mallory expressed appreciation for Hendrix and everyone else who played for ISU for the last time.
"I can't thank all of these seniors enough," he emphasized. "They've put an awful lot into it."
Looking ahead, Mallory named Ollendieck as one of the many reasons why Indiana State's football future is bright.
"He's another young man who's got a lot of football ahead of him," Mallory pointed out. "I'm awfully proud of him and how he's progressed all year long. He had one whale of a game [against Missouri State]."
In addition to his interception, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Ollendieck ended up with one sack and a career-high 14 tackles, including eight solos. He credited the coaches' game plan, based on what they believed MSU would do on offense, for his success Saturday.
"That allowed me to make plays," Ollendieck said. "I think we played very well as a team. We just had some miscues here and there that led to some big plays."
Now that the 2022 ISU season is over, what's next for the underclassmen?
"I'm looking forward to a great offseason and getting back to work," Ollendieck insisted, "and getting back at it next year."
"We'll get back after it," Mallory promised. "We do have a core of guys who have played a lot of football. You can't put a price tag on experience."
