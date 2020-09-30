In this Twilight Zone, otherwise known as 2020, you take any morsel of normalcy you can get.
So on Tuesday, when Indiana State's football team returned to the field? It felt normal again. Even if it wasn't.
"It felt great. We haven't been out here to compete since the last game at Missouri State last year. I felt like gameday," ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix said.
Spring has become fall for the Sycamores. With the NCAA moving the FCS championships to the spring, the Missouri Valley Football Conference followed suit and will play an eight-game conference-only schedule, spanning late February-to-mid-April in preparation for the reduced 16-team FCS playoffs.
The practices ISU is having simulates spring practices, but with several differences, some good, some a challenge.
On the good side, ISU has it's full team on the field. That's not usually the case for spring ball, where many freshmen are missing as well as transfers. All of the Sycamores who will play at Southern Illinois on the last Saturday of February are practicing at Memorial Stadium in September and October.
"If we had spring ball like we typically do, we wouldn't have someone like Anthony Thompson our transfer [quarterback] from NIU [Northern Illinois]. Just to get all of the guys together on one slate is great. These practices are so critical to where we need to go as a team," Hendrix said.
So everyone is here, but there are challenges that don't typically crop up during spring ball. Though ISU's players have been working out in on-field sessions and in the weight room, they haven't had any mano-a-mano football activity since the last game was played last November.
In a way, that makes fall practice a sort of flashback to the old spring practices of old when conditioning and getting up to football speed were a bigger deal than they are in the year-round normal run of things.
"It's a lot of getting into football shape. We're doing some conditioning, we are able to have access to them, so we can come out and do some things similar to what we did [Tuesday], we just couldn't go at each other. This was the first time we could," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
There's also the unusual calendar to contend with. Football coaches don't typically have to worry about how much they can get on the field when preseason practices begin in late July or early August. The only thing they have to worry about is how hot it will be.
That won't be true when football preseason practices re-convene in chilly January. So that changes the dynamic of what ISU wants to get done with its fall practices.
"The focus we're trying to get done is technique and fundamentals. Come January? Offense is over there, defense is over there and it's going to be cold out. We're trying to overdose with the fundamentals," Mallory said.
On day one, Mallory was pleased with what he saw.
"On the first day, you see a lot of energy, which is typical, but I thought our execution was good. We only went at each other in 7-on-7. I saw the defense contesting, which you want to see, but you want to see the offense completes routes and we saw that. I think we completed 15 out of 18 passes. That's efficient," Mallory said.
All the while, everyone associated with ISU football bobs and weaves with the changes the pandemic brings to the table. By now, players have been accustomed to adjusting from the norm.
"The biggest change are the rules set in place. The masks and the distancing during practice. It's tough because we're all so close and we want to be close. It's different, but we have to get used to it," ISU defensive end Inoke Moala said.
There's also the disappointment that many of ISU's peers are playing. Missouri State and North Dakota State have played or will be playing a limited fall schedule. The Power Five conference have begun playing with the Big Ten and Pac-12 to join them in October.
For all of the Sycamores, fall without football is an unfathomable prospect.
"Watching all of these college football games on Saturdays, it hurts. It's the first fall where I haven't had a season. Watching all of these teams compete? That's what I want to do. It hurts, but I can't let it distract me from when our season starts," Hendrix said.
Moala is also disappointed he's not playing right now, but also knows the opportunity will come, and when it does? The Sycamores have to be ready for it.
"When one door closes, another opens, as our coaches say. This door closed, so we're preparing for spring, getting each other ready and getting our fundamentals down," Moala said.
