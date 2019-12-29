Tonight? The rubber hits the road for Indiana State’s men’s basketball team.
Missouri Valley Conference play begins as Southern Illinois pays a visit to Hulman Center for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Though it seems like ISU (7-4) is in the best position entering MVC action in a while – the Sycamores currently have a seven-game win streak and a victory tonight would be ISU’s longest since 2005 – it’s easy to forget that ISU was 8-4 entering conference play just last year.
In the MVC opener? It got ugly. ISU traveled to conference champion Loyola and got hammered 79-44. Coming off of a 2-1 performance in Hawaii eight days prior, it was a downer.
It also drove home the point of how different conference games are versus nonconference games. Opposing coaches know every tendency their conference personnel have. There are no secrets. No one is sneaking up on anybody.
“It’s a different animal. Our young guys are going to find out real quick that it’s a different deal when you step into the Valley,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
ISU is hoping that the good play it has demonstrated during its win streak – ISU hasn’t lost since Nov. 21 – carries over into conference play.
“It’s a lot different. Conference play comes down to preparation and execution. We know we’ll be in for a fight, so we’ve been concentrating on those two things,” ISU guard Jordan Barnes said.
The Sycamores were asked what the biggest benefit of the seven-game win streak has been for the team.
“I think it’s about paying attention to little details more. At the beginning of the season, we weren’t executing as well. I think we’ve locked into the scout and what the coaches are telling us,” ISU swingman Christian Williams said.
On paper, SIU (6-7) would seem to be the kind of opponent the Sycamores would want for their conference opener. The Salukis, now coached by former point guard Bryan Mullins, a mainstay on SIU’s NCAA Tournament teams of the late 2000s, are young and only have one healthy player – Eric McGill – who has extensive MVC experience.
On the other hand, the Salukis have dominated the Sycamores in recent seasons. ISU has lost eight in a row to SIU, with the last ISU win in the series coming in 2015. Mullins has also instilled the toughness and intelligence he had as a player on to his new charges.
“If they’re half as tough as their coach? It’s going to bode well for them,” Lanisng said. “We may have won seven straight, but that means nothing once Southern rolls in here. We want to make a statement ourselves and secure our home floor.”
SIU might also have the services of guard Aaron Cook, its leading scorer. Cook broke his hand in November and has missed seven games since. Cook has had success against the Sycamores before with three double-digit scoring games, including a high of 25 points in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.