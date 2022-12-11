Following a hard-fought first half, which first-year NCAA Division I program Southern Indiana led, the Indiana State men’s basketball team built an 11-point lead with 6:19 left on a short jumper by Cam Henry.
Then “the wheels came off,” as ISU coach Josh Schertz put it.
USI rallied to force overtime, then outscored the foul-plagued Sycamores 11-8 in the extra period to pull off an 88-85 victory Sunday afternoon in Screaming Eagles Arena, thus handing Indiana State only its second loss of the season.
Isaiah Swope led the home team with 28 points, with the help of 8-for-9 marksmanship from 3-point range. Also posting double-figure point totals for USI were Trevor Lakes and Gary Solomon with 15 apiece, Jacob Polakovich with 14 and Tyler Henry with 10. Lakes and Polakovich also grabbed 12 and 11 rebounds respectively.
For ISU, Courvoisier McCauley ended up with 23 points, Jayson Kent fired in 20, Cam Henry had 15 and Cade McKnight came off the bench to contribute 11. Trenton Gibson was the Sycamores’ top rebounder with eight.
After Cam Henry’s jumper gave the Sycamores a 69-58 advantage, Southern Indiana went on a 14-5 run — highlighted by 3-pointers from Swope and Lakes — to cut its deficit to 74-72 with 1:33 left. With 1:19 showing on the scoreboard, Indiana State’s Henry sank a free throw to make the score 75-72.
Six seconds later, a two-handed dunk by Polakovich killed any hint of ISU momentum real fast and pulled the Screaming Eagles within 75-74.
Cam Henry converted a driving basket through traffic with 47 seconds to go, providing the Sycamores with a short-lived three-point cushion at 77-74.
But with 34 ticks left on the clock, Swope popped in a 3 from the right wing to tie the score.
This game was going down to the wire, which many ISU fans probably didn’t expect.
Kent misfired on a 3 with four seconds remaining, but the rebound bounced off a USI player out of bounds, giving Schertz’s squad one more opportunity to win in regulation.
The clock was set at 0:02.9. Three timeouts later, Xavier Bledson prepared to inbound the ball from next to the ISU scorer’s table near midcourt — closer to the Sycamores’ basket than USI’s — but the long, outstretched arms of the Screaming Eagles’ 6-foot-8 freshman Kiyron Powell prevented Bledson from passing the ball to a teammate within the five-second limit.
“That was the quickest five seconds I’ve seen in my 25 years of coaching,” Schertz told the Tribune-Star later.
The five-second infraction allowed Southern Indiana to inbound from the same location, but Swope airballed a long 3 as the buzzer sounded to force OT.
The home team jumped ahead for the first time since its 40-36 halftime lead when Jelani Simmons swished a free throw and Swope followed with a fadeaway trey from the left wing to pad its cushion to 81-77.
McKnight knocked down a free throw at the 3:27 mark, then Kent calmly floated inside for a one-hand layup to pull ISU within 81-80 with 2:47 to go.
One Swope charity toss was answered by two from McCauley, knotting the score at 82-82 with 2:21 showing on the scoreboard and USI’s loud crowd screaming — what else would fans of the Screaming Eagles be doing — at the top of their lungs.
A 10-foot jumper by Kent gifted Indiana State with its only lead in overtime — 84-82 with 1:30 remaining — but two free throws apiece by Polakovich, Tyler Henry and Swope sent the Sycamore to defeat and halted their latest winning streak at five games.
Making matters worse for the Sycamores — whistled for 26 fouls for the afternoon — were Kent and Cam Henry drawing their fifth fouls in the final minute.
“I just think we lost a little bit of focus,” Kent assessed about the loss. “They came back and hit back-to-back 3s. . . . We’ve got to make sure we stay focused, whether we’re up or down.”
“Defensive breakdowns,” Schertz mentioned. “Couldn’t get stops. We had a number of defensive breakdowns. We lose Lakes for a 3 [in the second half]. . . . We missed two front ends of a one-and-one [free throws]. We got some good looks that didn’t go down.
“We weren’t good enough on our execution at either end down the stretch to win.”
Schertz, Kent and McKnight agreed that this setback will be a temporary bump in the 2022-23 road and will not negatively impact them in Missouri Valley Conference action.
“You’ve got to be resilient,” Schertz stressed. “It’s going to hurt. It stings. Losing sucks. . . . You’ve got to be able to respond to successes and you’ve got to be able to respond to failures.”
“We’re going to keep our foot down [on the proverbial gas pedal] and we’re going to keep pushing up that score,” Kent promised. “We’re not going to let ‘em come back and get some confidence.”
They also agreed that nobody on the ISU roster or coaching staff took the Screaming Eagles for granted in pregame preparation or during the game Sunday.
“Definitely not,” McKnight emphasized. “I know all these USI guys [from previous experience at the Division II level]. They’re high-level guys. They’re not going to quit. We knew what they’re capable of in this environment. We weren’t shocked. They played really well today. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit.”
“Credit to them,” Kent echoed. “They played well today. No. 1 [Swope] played well today. He played his butt off. Respect to him.“
“We knew [going in] they beat Southern Illinois [71-53 at home Nov. 13],” Schertz pointed out. “We knew they were undefeated at home [4-0 now]. They’re a good team on their home court. In college basketball, anything can happen. You’ve got to be prepared to play every single time you take the court.
“I don’t think it was a lack of focus. We just weren’t very good.”
Aside from the players battling on the court, there were a few ISU-USI connections for this matchup that the vast majority of fans probably didn’t realize existed.
For example, the University of Southern Indiana first opened its doors in 1965 when it was known as Indiana State-Evansville, a regional campus for the ISU in Terre Haute.
The Evansville school left behind its ISU affiliation and switched to its current name in 1985. An NCAA Division II school in recent years, the Screaming Eagles made the jump to DI in 2022.
Sunday was the first time these universities have squared off in men’s basketball. Maybe it won’t be the last.
Then there’s third-year USI head coach Stan Gouard, who served as an assistant to former ISU head coaches Royce Waltman (two seasons) and Kevin McKenna (one season) in the 2000s.
After the game, although Gouard had every reason to be proud of his players, he praised the Sycamores and their potential for this season as well.
“Coach Schertz is doing a wonderful job with his ballclub,” Gouard said. “He’s teaching these guys how to play basketball the right way. . . . They have a tremendous amount of talent.
“I see these guys winning the Valley.”
