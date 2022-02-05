SUGG. HEAD: ISU falls in double overtime at Valparaiso
By Todd Aaron Golden
Tribune-Star * Valparaiso
For the first time since Jan. 15 and only for the third time in a Missouri Valley Conference contest, when attendance was taken among the Indiana State men’s basketball players who dressed this season was taken? All involved said they were present.
Cam Henry (ankle) and Micah Thomas (hand) were both able to play in a road game against Valparaiso. Would ISU be able to earn a victory to go along with its perfect attendance?
It just meant that more Sycamores got to share in disappointment.
In an incredibly even game, one where the game was tied for 16 minutes, 38 seconds of the 50 minutes played, ISU came out on the short end. Valparaiso controlled the second overtime and earned a 79-72 victory at the Athletics and Recreation Center late Saturday.
ISU had some excellent performances and played some good defenses in stretches, but it didn’t have the finishing kick when it needed it.
The Sycamores (9-13, 2-9) failed to score in their final five possessions of regulation, though managed to hold the Beacons back enough to ensure that a three-point lead only slipped to a regulation draw. In the first overtime, ISU led 68-66 with under 20 seconds left, only to give up the game-tying points on a second-chance opportunity and a turnover trying for the final shot.
Double overtime was a bridge too far as the Sycamores didn’t make a single field goal.
It was a frustrating outcome.
“There’s a lot of good teams and great competitors in this league. If you just give effort? It’s not enough. We have to bring some intelligence and quit playing hard and dumb. If we can play hard and smart, we can get that win,” ISU forward Cam Henry said.
ISU coach Josh Schertz said some of the problems that plagued the Sycamores have continued from other close losses.
“It was kind of a microcosm of our season in many ways. It wasn’t one thing that killed us, but many things. Too many turnovers and they came in waves. We had some bonehead fouls, including two late in their shot clock. We missed 19 shots around the rim. In key times, they got offensive rebounds,” Schertz said.
Cam Henry shook off the ankle injury that kept him from playing in the second half against Drake last Wednesday as he scored 28 points to with eight assists and six rebounds. Cooper Neese scored 17 points on 5 of 11 3-point shooting. No other Sycamore scored more than seven points. Kobe King led Valparaiso (11-12, 4-7) with 24 points.
The game was remarkably even, especially in the second half. ISU’s 45-40 lead with 14:19 left in the game was the biggest lead either team had until double overtime. There were 17 ties and 13 lead changes.
When Neese hit a 3-pointer with 3:15 left, ISU led 60-57, but ISU couldn’t stand the bit of prosperity. ISU turned it over on its next four possessions, including two shot clock violations. The last of them was a tad unlucky. Henry had missed a shot rebounded by Xavier Bledson, who made a putback bucket with 15 seconds left to give the Sycamores a two-point lead. However, Henry’s shot didn’t hit the rim and Bledson didn’t put his own shot up right away, leading to the shot clock violation.
Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke, who hit the go-ahead bucket between the two teams at Hulman Center on Jan. 22, had a similar chance in the lane, but slipped and turned it over with 2.2 seconds left. Regulation ended at 60-all.
“I made a lot of bad plays down the stretch,” said Henry, perhaps being a tad hard on himself. “I’m most likely going to have the ball in my hands at the end of games and I missed some layups and some reads I could have made.”
The game remained close in the first overtime. Kailex Stephens put the Sycamores in front by one with a free throw with 1:09 left, but then ISU courted disaster when Darius DeAveiro was fouled on a corner 3-point attempt by Henry. DeAverio was hurt on the play and King took his free throws, but only made one to tie the game at 66.
ISU then executed a nice baseline play for Neese as Henry found him on the baseline for a dunk with 34 seconds left. King missed his first attempt to tie it, but kept his wits and tip-drilled the miss for the game-tying make with 10 seconds left to knot the game at 68. Henry slipped in the lane with 1.4 seconds and traveled.
ISU’s race was run, though, by double overtime. Trailing 71-70, Sheldon Edwards made a 3-pointer with 1:30 left for the Beacons to give Valparaiso their first multi-possession lead since the first half. Kevion Taylor finished the Sycamores off with a traditional three-point play with 40.8 seconds left. The Sycamores had three turnovers in the second overtime and missed both of their shots.
“They made more winning plays than us. Kudos to them. We weren’t detailed enough to win. They deserved it,” Neese said.
ISU survived a poor start as it missed seven shots in a row after making its first. Valparaiso didn’t take maximum advantage, taking an early 11-3 lead, but ISU roared back after that.
An 11-0 run, with Henry the catalyst as the facilitator, put the Sycamores in front 14-11 near the midway point of the first half.
From there? Neither team led by more than four to halftime. It appeared ISU might be in trouble when the Beacons scored on seven of eight possessions to take a 33-29 lead with 3:09 left in the half, but ISU didn’t allow a Valparaiso point for the remainder of the half. A Nick Hittle 3-pointer at 1:51 split the difference as ISU led by one at the break.
ISU is in the midst of seven games in 13 days. Starting with Evansville’s COVID-19-related delayed trip to Hulman Center on Tuesday? It’s four games in seven days.
