If there’s a one-word description that fits Indiana State’s 68-60 loss at Northern Iowa on Tuesday? It’s frustration.
UNI frustrated the Sycamores with a solid defensive effort that was occasionally potent. UNI also frustrated ISU by running the long possessions the Sycamores expected, but also controlled the offensive boards, a scenario ISU was hoping to avoid, along with getting Panthers apart from star guard A.J. Green to score.
The Sycamores fought gamely, but they were fighting uphill for nearly the entire contest. Ultimately, ISU couldn’t get to the summit.
“They play hard. They had long possessions and it wears you down. We made some mistakes down the stretch and it cost us.
Key led ISU with 14 points, but none of ISU’s primary contributors scored at the clip they’ve been at in recent games. Jake LaRavia added 12 points and Christian Williams chipped in 10 off the bench.
“It’s really hard especially when we want to play up and down. We have to lock in on defense and pay attention to detail a little bit more,” Williams said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing gave all of the credit to UNI. The Panthers (13-2, 2-1) scored 40 points in the paint and shot 51 percent from the field.
“They execute at a high level and take advantage of mismatches. All the credit to UNI, how well they’re put together, how well they play together and how tough physically they are,” Lansing said.
While UNI only scored seven points off of its 10 offensive rebounds, the effect was that long possessions became even longer for the Sycamores to defend.
“It’s tough, especially when you guard for 25 or 30 seconds. It wears you down,” said Key on the offensive rebounds conceded.
ISU did limit UNI’s Green to 15 points, the first time he’s been held below 20 points in five games, but Trae Berhow had 16 points to lead all scorers and Austin Phyfe added 13. The attention paid to Green opened up scoring avenues for others. Guards like Tywhon Pickford were able to find easy scoring chances when help defense closed in on Green.
“It’s hard. Pickford knows. He sees where his guy is when he’s down in help. He’s back-cutting, he’s cutting without it, he’s setting a screen or he’s going to the offensive glass. It’s just effort and that’s how UNI plays.”
The first half was a situation where UNI gets credit for its defense, but ISU also gets a demerit for its offense.
The Sycamores shot 45 percent from the field before the half – not bad under normal circumstances – but ISU was also guilty of being frozen into inaction by UNI’s packline defense.
ISU only attempted 20 shots in the opening half as the game played at UNI’s usual deliberate pace. The Sycamores took many possessions to the death of the shot clock and had two shot clock violations. The Sycamores couldn’t get unglued to get into any kind of offensive flow.
The molasses-like pace didn’t favor either team until the latter part of the first half when the Panthers used a 7-2 run to take a 29-20 lead with 2:52 left. From the nine-minute mark to end of UNI’s run, ISU had three turnovers and made only two field goals.
ISU’s stopping power was also lacking. Though ISU did a decent job in the first half against Green, it did a poor job on rotating to center Phyfe in the paint. He was 5 of 6 from the field in the opening half, a big reason why UNI shot 54 percent overall in the first half to take a 31-24 halftime lead.
ISU ratcheted up its defensive effort in the second half and it paid dividends. UNI began the second half by missing eight of its first nine shots from the field. ISU forced turnovers, including two that led to easy layups. ISU cut UNI’s lead to 35-34 with 14:35 left.
The defensive stand was temporary. UNI scored three straight buckets right at the basket to restore its seven-point halftime lead. ISU would frustratingly stay within arm’s length – once cutting its deficit back to two – but the Sycamores couldn’t match buckets with stops.
This pattern played out, with UNI’s lead fluctuating between three and six for nearly 10 minutes of game time, until Key converted a putback leaner to get ISU within one with 3:33 left.
Still, ISU couldn’t get off the train it rode on for most of the second half. Phyfe converted a putback off of a Green miss with 3:04 left and ISU was once again playing catch-up.
With ISU trailing 60-58, it had a chance. Jordan Barnes drew a charge on Berhow with two minutes left, but ISU turned it over on its subsequent possession.
Tre Williams then committed goaltending on a Berhow shot that was going to fall short of the mark to put UNI up four. After a Key miss, Green also missed on UNI’s end, but ISU gave up its 10th offensive rebound of the game, leading to the free throws that gave UNI the cushion it needed to clinch the win.
“We fought like crazy, but the better team won tonight,” Lansing said.
ISU next hosts Illinois State on Saturday.
