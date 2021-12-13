With 16 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second half, all was well in the Indiana State men’s basketball universe. The Sycamores led by 11 at North Dakota State and the Bison had shown no signs of stopping ISU’s cutting action to the rim.
Then, suddenly, ISU hit a wall. It’s offense, so good to that point in the game, dried up. Stops weren’t easy to come by throughout the contest, but the Bison scored without difficulty for the final 16 minutes.
There were specific in-game causes for these problems and others that saw ISU lead by 11 only to fall 77-70 at Scheels Center on Monday, but there were root causes that went beyond the game itself too.
“I hope we learned the value of preparation. We didn’t have a great week of prep,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
“Everyone wants to win. That has nothing to with everything. Every player, every team wants to win. What makes teams special is the will to prepare themselves to be at their best. That’s what we have to take from this.”
Cooper Neese scored a career-high 30 for the Sycamores, and for a time, single-handedly kept ISU in the game into the final minute with a rush of scoring, but he couldn’t save the Sycamores from themselves and their mistakes.
“We have to lock in for a full 40 minutes and I don’t think we’ve done that all year. That’s why we’re 4-6 instead of 7-3 or 8-2,” Neese said.
NDSU, riding the momentum of its home crowd, was led by Sam Griesel, who scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half.
NDSU converted 53.6% of its second-half shots. Once the Bison built momentum, ISU could not stem the tide with a combination of a stop and a bucket.
“Our defense let us down. They made some tough shots, four or five difficult or guarded ones, but there were way too many errors on the basketball,” Schertz said.
“We’d lose a guy on a cut. Or we’d get beat off-the-ball or off-the-dribble. They got downhill on our slow rotations,” he added.
The Sycamores (4-6) struggled in the second half, making 9 of 26 from the field. ISU had two different five-minute stretches in the second half where it didn’t make a field goal.
Schertz said subpar practices led to a starting lineup change as Cam Henry and Micah Thomas both came off the bench. Neither had a quality game. Henry was 1 of 6 from the field. Thomas was 1-for-4.
“Two of our better players didn’t play particularly well. I hope it drove home to them, and others, that we didn’t prepare well enough,” Schertz said.
The first half offered little evidence of the trouble ISU would run into after the break.
After the Bison led 14-13 early, ISU committed to its cutting action and NDSU simply didn’t have the quickness or the defensive savvy to track the Sycamores. ISU converted one layup after another, often on backdoor sorties to the basket.
An 11-0 run put ISU in position to enjoy its peak first-half lead of nine.
Then, ISU let its guard down. The offense got passive again and so did the defense. NDSU cut the ISU lead to one as late as the 2:18 mark.
Once again, ISU reminded itself of what the Bison couldn’t defend, their cutting action to the basket.
On the Sycamores’ last six possessions of the first half, ISU scored or went to the line via five drives to the rim. Meanwhile, NDSU got turnover-happy and lost its shooting touch. The Sycamores finished the first half with a 10-2 run to take a 43-34 halftime lead.
It was an efficient half for the Sycamores. ISU converted 55% from the field and only had two turnovers. It would not last.
It seemed that it would to start the second half. ISU continued to get the ball in the paint for easy buckets. A Neese 3-pointer at 16:04 made it 55-44, but then things fell apart.
ISU stopped taking the ball into the lane and settled for jumpers that weren’t falling. By then, Griesel was cooking and so were the Bison.
“Our offensive pace slowed down. We didn’t anything near the amount of movement in the second half. We were way more stagnant and our defense didn’t help our offense,” Schertz said.
A 24-7 NDSU run flipped the script on the Sycamores. NDSU was able to convert all manner of shots, contested and uncontested, while ISU missed open layups and couldn’t hit threes.
NDSU (7-4) led 68-61 when Neese got on a roll. He scored nine points in just over two minutes and got ISU’s deficit down to one possession, 73-70, entering the final minute.
However, the final moments encapsulated a frustrating night overall for ISU. Neese attempted and missed a heat-check three with 42 seconds left.
Schertz had wanted a timeout, but his call for one just before Schertz took the shot wasn’t heard by the officials.
With a 12-second differential on the shot clock, if ISU could successfully defend the subsequent NDSU possession, it would have a chance.
However, Henry inexplicably fouled Griesel with 27.3 seconds left. The foul put Griesel at the line and he made both free throws to put ISU out of one-possession range.
“For reasons unbeknownst to me, we fouled, with a differential in the shot clock, but that was apropos in the second half from a mistake standpoint,” said Schertz, who took the blame for the sequence.
ISU finally has a run of home games before Christmas. The Sycamores begin a two-game, three-day homestand on Saturday as Alabama A&M visits Hulman Center.
“We’re a good enough team. We’ve shown we can play good basketball. What we haven’t shown is doing it 40 minutes, night in, night out,” Schertz said. “We have to be the best version of ourselves more consistently.”
