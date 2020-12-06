Could it be? Could it really be?
As of this writing, Indiana State’s men’s basketball team is still scheduled to open its season, at long last, against Division II Truman State at Hulman Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and no fans will be admitted.
You have to qualify what used to be mundane details with “as of this writing” because the COVID-19 pandemic changes the dynamic on a seemingly hourly basis.
ISU coach Greg Lansing put into words how the uncertainty has altered the conventional wisdom on everything. And also, how it’s made day-to-day matters once taken for granted events to celebrate.
“You have these victories day-by-day now. You don’t test positive, that’s a win. You get to have team practice instead of individual workouts. You do appreciate the things you’ve taken for granted in the past,” Lansing said.
The double pause ISU has found itself in – ISU paused in mid-November and then resumed for a few days before pausing again just before their scheduled opener against East Carolina – has created basic questions about the team that both coach and outside observers would typically have a grip on by this point.
For example, who will be in the Sycamores’ starting five?
“You can know three of them, but past that, it’s a fluid situation. I can think of eight starters that we could have. We’ll fill in and out of that. I don’t think the starting lineup will ever be set in stone. We have more than five starters,” Lansing said.
Those three obvious starters are guard Tyreke Key, forward Jake LaRavia and center Tre Williams. Past that, candidates for the other starting spots include guards Cooper Neese, Randy Miller Jr., Tobias Howard Jr., Julian Larry and Cobie Barnes.
ISU won’t have Kailex Stephens, who is out for the season. Nor will the players affected by COVID-19 in the latest stoppage be playing, according to Lansing.
The Sycamores returned to regular practices on Saturday after a week of individual workouts. Conditioning is going to be a big part of how successful all college basketball teams will be in 2021.
“We had our first team practice and I thought the guys were terrific. Conditioning will have to get better. When you sit for 10 days, that will happen, but having an opponent to face on Tuesday is exciting for us,” Lansing said.
Excepting the Ivy League, which isn’t playing in 2021, and six of the eight members of the Patriot League, who are playing only conference games, ISU is one of 43 Division I teams that have not yet played a game as of Sunday.
Contrast that to Truman State, a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, who has already played three games, including an 81-69 win over Division II No. 9 Missouri-St. Louis. The Bulldogs are just outside the Division II rankings and their win over UMSL should vault them into the top 25.
Dangerous options include 6-foot-9 forward Cade McKnight, who is averaging 19.7 points. Six-foot-two guard Masen Miller (14.3 ppg, 42.9% 3-point), 5-10 guard Turner Scott (11.3), 6-5 swingman Elijah Hazekamp (10.7) and 6-8 forwardDylan Peeters (10 ppg, 12 rpg).
The Bulldogs - located in Kirskville, Mo – are coached by Jeff Horner, the former Iowa star who was coached by Lansing when ISU’s coach was an assistant with the Hawkeyes.
Truman State at ISU
Tipoff — 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hulman Center.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN3. Radio: WIBQ-FM (97.9). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
