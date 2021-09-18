ISU drops MVC opener to Loyola in women's soccer

The Indiana State women’s soccer team fell to Loyola 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Loyola Soccer Park.
The win moved the Ramblers to 5-2-1 on the season and dropped ISU to 2-6-1.
CeCe Wahlberg scored her second goal of the season to put the Sycamores up 1-0 in the 12th minute. Maddie Alexander made five saves in the first half for Indiana State.
Loyola recorded 11 shots on goal in the first half with goalkeeper Maddie Hausmann tallying one save out of two shots she faced.
Megan Nemec scored her fourth goal of the season to tie the match in the 54th minute on an assist from Katharine Stephens.
The Ramblers took a 2-1 lead in the 89th minute on a header goal from Nemec, who found the net on a corner from Bailey Faulkner.
Loyola recorded 28 shots on the match and held the Sycamores to two shot attempts.
The Sycamores will play host to Valparaiso next Friday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
