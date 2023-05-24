Clutch plays happen in the postseason.
On Wednesday at Bob Warn Field, Indiana State’s baseball team began the Missouri Valley Conference tournament with a nail-biter.
With two away and the bases stacked, catcher Grant Magill drilled a double down the third-base line that narrowly stayed in play to key an 8-5 win over Illinois-Chicago.
“It was almost like I hit it and it was going in slow motion down the line and I see it land literally on the right side of the [third-base] line,” he said. “I was like, ‘alright, we are hustling for that double.’ I had no doubt in my mind that it was fair. I was just getting to second and hoping that Mike could chug his way around from first and get home.”
This broke the fourth tie of the game.
No. 9-ranked ISU will face the Southern Illinois-Belmont winner at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday. The Salukis and Bruins will match up at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Magill’s hit cleared the bags and was confirmed after a video review. Outfielder Adam Pottinger, third baseman Mike Sears and left fielder Keegan Watson were plated for a 7-4 advantage.
The Sycamores started with two hits in the eighth from Sears and Watson that led to a sacrifice fly by Magill to increase the lead to 8-4.
A sliding leadoff triple by sophomore Randal Diaz made the initial statement to open ISU’s postseason.
Sophomore Luis Hernandez had a knock to the outfield that plated an upright Diaz.
The Flames had three hits and ISU had an error as the score was deadlocked at 1-1 in the top of the second.
The Flames went ahead 2-1 before ISU knotted the game with a pair of hits and a walk to start the frame.
Catcher Cole Conn went yard before the Sycamores had two hits and a walk to begin the inning again to deadlock it again.
In the top of the fourth, junior Matt Jachec made it three up and three down. He finished the day with 99 pitches through seven frames with three earned runs, six hits and seven strikeouts.
“At this point, stats don’t really matter,” Jachec said. “The only thing that matters is getting the win. If I can do what I did for my team today, give us seven strong, keep us in the game, my teammates picked me up when I needed it…if I can go out and give us a couple strong innings then I feel pretty confident we are going to get it done.”
In the series opener against this team at the end of March, he went 2.2 frames with six hits, five earned runs, four walks, four fanned batters and one hit-by-pitch.
Conn homered again over the right-field wall. In the bottom of the fifth, ISU earned three walks and had a batter hit by a pitch for the fourth tie of the game.
“We had a little trouble getting momentum going and that affected Matt,” coach Mitch Hannahs said.
“I just didn’t feel that for the first two or three innings from the dugout to him or through Grant’s pitch calling, it took us a minute. I chimed in and called the inside fastball that ended up out here in the trees.”
I I I
Also of note, in the second inning of Wednesday’s ISU game, Bob Warn — who coached the Sycamores for 31 years and was honored with this field being named after him — was hit by a foul ball and was conscious when transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance, according to ISU director of athletics Sherard Clinkscales and MVC associate commissioner Mike Kern.
ILLINOIS CHICAGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Conn c 4-3-3-2, Szykowny 3b 4-0-0-0, Petersen rf 3-0-0-0, Henkle cf 4-1-2-1, Nagelbach 2b 4-1-1-0, Nowik 1b 4-0-1-1, Roberts lf 4-0-0-1, Farfan dh 2-0-0-0, Harris 2-0-0-0, Zielinski ss 3-0-1-0. Totals 34-5-8-5.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Diaz ss 5-1-2-0, Urdaneta 2b 5-0-0-0, Hernandez dh 4-2-2-1, Pottinger cf 2-1-0-0, Watson lf 3-2-2-1, Sears 3b 4-2-2-1, Stinson rf 3-0-0-0, Brown 1b 3-0-1-1, Magill c 3-0-1-4. Totals 32-8-10-8.
Illinois-Chicago 021 010 010 — 5
Indiana State 111 040 10x — 8
E — Stinson.LOB — ISU 9, UIC 3. 2B — Brown. HR — Conn (2).
Ill.-Chicago IP H R ER BB SO
Smith 5.2 7 4 4 0 2
Bak 3.0 6 3 3 2 1
Newton 1.0 1 4 4 3 1
Zahora 4.0 3 1 1 2 5
Indiana State IP H R ER BB SO
Jachec (W) 7.0 6 4 3 0 7
Edmonson 0.2 1 1 1 1 0
Gregersen 1.1 1 0 0 0 1
HBP — by Zahora (Watson); by Newton (Sears). T — 2:39. A — 1021.
Next — Indiana State (39-14) plays Thursday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.