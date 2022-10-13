Fans and media tend to think in a very linear way when it comes to the preseason in most sports.
If it's basketball? We want to know what the rotation is, right now, and we tend to make ourselves feel better if roles are defined from the start. In a perfect world? Minutes spelled out almost down to the number.
In the real world, it doesn't work like that. Team development is not an interstate highway, it's a twisty, two-lane country road with plenty of stops along the way.
This is where Indiana State's men's basketball team is right now. A little over two weeks after practices officially started, but with the season still just under a month away, the Sycamores are in a kind of limbo between being in an installation period versus rotation determination mode.
ISU coach Josh Schertz has another name for it.
"It's the dog days of preseason. The runway in Division I basketball is long," Schertz said.
The dog days would suggest it's a drag, and to a point, it is when players are going against the same faces day-to-day, but it's also a very important time.
With ISU having added nine players to the roster, the development of chemistry is vital, but it's also a time where concentration levels and practice intensity can help lift or drop someone in that rotation so many hold dear.
One of ISU's offseason goals was to create competition in practice that will sharpen focus and make the Sycamores tougher. With players like Trent Gibson, Courvoisier McCauley, Jayson Kent, Cade McKnight and Masen Miller — all newcomers who are potential starters or major minute eaters — the team feels it accomplished its mission.
"We probably have seven guys who could start right now. We probably have 11 or 12 that could be in the rotation. That's not coachspeak, that's a legitimate deal. When you have that? Guys feel uneasy and that's a great thing because they have to work hard everyday. If someone isn't producing? Someone else is. That's a good pressure to have," Schertz said.
ISU swingman Cam Henry, a returning player who also figures to have a major role, embraces the competition.
"[Schertz] doesn't even know who the starting five is. We have seven or eight guys who could start today. That's a good thing. We have a deep squad," Henry said.
McCauley, who transferred from DePaul, acknowledged the benefits.
"Iron sharpens iron. You have to be ready at all times and that just makes us better," the Indianapolis native said.
Schertz likes what he has on-hand, but he also admits it will be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff, a moving target that will change game-to-game depending on matchups.
"This will be the hardest year I've had in terms of distributing playing time. We need to make sure we're getting the right guys out there. There might be certain games where guys play a lot and then don't play at all based on matchups," Schertz said.
The dynamic also somewhat goes against what Schertz typically does, which is to have an eight-man rotation. Last year, by dint of injuries and illnesses, ISU was often less than that.
"There's only 200 minutes available. I think when you get into how to divide minutes and how deep the rotation is, I've always been of the belief that you should never play somebody unless you're going to play them 12-15 minutes [or more]," Schertz said.
"If you play them any less than that? They're really not getting a fair chance to shine. If you play someone four or five minutes? Who are you taking the minutes from? The guy who is playing 12-15 and now he's playing seven or eight minutes and now you're p---ing off everybody," he added.
Schertz said that installation mode continues and that roles will be sorted out as the Sycamores work through things like out of bounds plays and other situational details.
"You have checklist items. At our secret scrimmage [Oct. 23 vs. Youngstown State], we won't have everything in. When we get to Tusculum [exhibition on Nov. 1], we'll have more in, but not everything. We want to have as many boxes checked as we can by Green Bay [Nov. 7, opening game]. You want to make sure you have special situations and nuance covered by opening day," Schertz said.
• Henry on Henry — When Henry was asked what he's working on with his own game in preseason practice, he mentioned his defense and his jump shot, but he also made one other observation.
"Mostly, I'm working on my mental [attitude]. I feel like I lost discipline on plays or calls that didn't go my way last year. I took so much negative energy into my game that it ruined me. I'm focused on my next play," Henry said.
The Chesterfield, Va. native certainly was one of ISU's most demonstrative players, often caught arguing or complaining about a slight, while the action got away from him.
Schertz is pleased Henry is working on the mental part of his game.
"It's been a process with Cam and we're in our sixth year together. Cam is one of those guys that if you talk to him in any other setting besides the court? He's about as charming and engaging as you'll find. If you just see him on the court? It doesn't align with who he is as a person. But a lot of fans, pro scouts, and people that he wants to impress only see him in this environment," Schertz said.
Schertz said that for Henry, or any other player who let's their composure effect their concentration, it's a simple solution that isn't so simple when you're in a competitive mindset.
"I think with him and players in general, you have to focus on what you can control. We've talked about, as a team and player, you just have to make the next right play. If things are going good or bad. That's mental toughness," Schertz said.
Schertz hopes Henry sticks to his self-assessment.
"Can he change it? I don't know. It's not a new conversation. It's something we've talked about over a handful of years. He has to let calls go, he has to let he can't control go and make the next right play," Schertz said.
• Injuries — Three players were not fully involved in practice on Wednesday. Cooper Neese (shoulder) and Rob Martin (hip) were both out. Neese, in fact, did return to full practice on Thursday. Martin's wait to return continues.
Zach Hobbs suffered a concussion last Sunday and will return when his progression concludes.
