There are snapshots in life that can burn into one’s memory.
Sometimes they come into the frame to emerge from a sunken place.
In Week 16 of the National Football League in 2012, junior interior defensive lineman Gianini Belizaire witnessed something on TV that jolted him.
Inside Lumen Field, formerly CenturyLink Field, at the end of the first quarter, San Francisco tight end Vernon Davis was involved in a bang-bang sequence. He was open, out wide at the Seattle two-yard line and didn’t have to elevate too much to grab a pass.
This was the first bang, the second was strong safety Kam Chancellor leveling him as his feet came down to the turf and a split-second later forced him out of play.
There was a flag for hitting the defenseless receiver but no fine and Davis got up after sustaining a concussion.
That was one of the early vicious hits from the infamous Seattle Seahawks defense.
Belizaire was 12 years old, and two years removed from fleeing Haiti, his homeland, following a 7.0 moment magnitude earthquake.
The big guy, now standing at 6-foot-1, and 300 pounds, was looking for a new path, in a new nation. It came from watching the “Legion of Boom” in its heyday.
He and the Indiana State Sycamores open the season August 31 at Memorial Stadium against Eastern Illinois.
“After that, I’ve just been in love with defense, you can be as aggressive as you can,” he said. “You can hit and not get in trouble for it. I kind of loved it. At the time, I needed to get some frustration out.”
Before realizing football was his future, he witnessed a horrific scene in Haiti on January 12, 2010. The earthquake casualty count surpassed six digits, according to Britannica.com.
“I was in my house, me and my mom were studying for a social studies test,” he said. “I wasn’t doing too good and I was getting yelled at. The ground started shaking, houses started falling and it got foggy really fast and a lot of houses were sinking down.”
Belzaire and his family survived. With his house no longer livable, he and his sister Marie Petra Belizaire, his mom, Junaude Pinchinat, were homeless for more than two months, he said.
They slept on a sheet on the ground during the natural disaster.
“It’s a blessing I made it out,” Gianini said. “I look at it just as God let me stay here for a reason. Me and my family made it out.”
His dad, Nate Belizaire, a former international soccer player for Haiti, was initially separated while he was working. Then, Gianinni, his sister and his mom moved to the Bronx in New York City, while Nate stayed back as a security guard for UNICEF.
“It was a big transition because I went from Haiti, which was a third-world country to one of the biggest cities in the U.S.,” Gianini said. “That was a crazy switch but thank God I had my family with me. My family who was there before was to guide and tell me who to stay away from, kind of get out of trouble. In the Bronx, there’s a lot of ways you can get in trouble.”
The heavy Hispanic taste in the Big Apple was a semblance of home.
With Nate still in Haiti, Pinchinat was tasked with keeping Gianini safe and fed.
“My mom is my best friend,” Gianini said. “That’s the head of the family so she held everything down. Thank God for my mom. I love my mom. She does everything for me.”
It was also when Gianini said he had to hold his own as the man of the household.
Next, he had to discover how to weld purpose away from home. He said his first love was soccer — the national pastime of the island he grew up on.
He was introduced to football in the schoolyard in New York City.
“I didn’t really enjoy it at first,” he said.
After his family made its way to the Midwest — and to Fort Wayne — he started playing as a two-way lineman at Lane Middle School.
Then, he played varsity ball at Snider High School for coach Kurt Tippmann. At this moment, Gianini said football grew on him with the game and he discovered a second family.
Indiana State coach Curt Mallory recruited Gianni, but he picked Southern Illinois, where he played a spring and fall in 2021.
He then hit the transfer portal and teamed up with the Sycamores.
After a solid sophomore year, he made a preseason list in the Missouri Valley Football Conference — honorable mention.
Another nod came Sunday as his teammates voted him as a team captain.
“He was elected captain,” Mallory said, along with a fellow interior defensive lineman, Lucas Hunter and sophomore Cade Chambers and senior Dakota Caton. “Gianini is out there every day in the summer. He’s working with all the other guys. If he’s not here [at Memorial Stadium], he’s somewhere working.”
Mallory said he frequents the student recreation center and the Rose-Hulman football field, too.
One of the edge rushers that will sometimes line up directly to Gianini’s left is junior Juju Williams, who also transferred last year. He spoke with a cadence of high reverence for his leader.
“First, I give all glory to God,” Williams said. “Because him just going through that at such an early age…everybody’s story is different. When you [go] through something it’s all about mental and physical, he trusts God. He put all his trust in God and it’s just him overcoming year by year and always showing love.”
This High esteem and accountability is a two-way street for Gianini on the gridiron.
“I gravitated a lot with these guys [so] it’s easy for me to play hard,” he said. “Because I know John Edwards is going to be on me about the little stuff. I know [Williams] is going to be on me. It’s really my brothers, but also Haiti is on my back, my family is a big part of it because I’m a representation of my family and I want to make that name proud.”
On the horizon, Gianini said continuing his career will pave paths for supplying resources for his homeland, which he describes as a “beautiful country.”
“The big reason I play is to try to get to the NFL and do a lot of charity work,” he said. “I want to do a lot of charity work for Haiti and help out the country as much as I can.”
He said building a school and a hospital is the aim.
“I want to take advantage of my opportunity that God [gives] me every day to play,” he said.
