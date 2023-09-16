Experience and youth shined for Indiana State's cross country teams for their first home meet of the season on a pleasant, overcast Saturday morning at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Graduate student Jackson Krieg and freshman Emma Gresham from Lynnville led the way for the Sycamores in the men’s 8-kilometer and women’s 5k races respectively, helping their teams earn top-10 finishes in both races in the annual John McNichols Invitational, a meet named after the ISU coaching icon who died unexpectedly in December 2016.
Prior to 2017, this meet was known as the Sycamore Invitational.
Team-wise on Saturday, ISU's men finished sixth and its women eighth. Purdue and Belmont captured the men’s and women’s team titles respectively, while Boilermakers sophomore Nate Walker and Bruins junior Kaitlyn Vanderkolk were men’s and women’s individual winners.
"I thought the men did a pretty solid job," said Brad Butler, the head coach for both Indiana State cross country teams. "They packed it up up front. Thankfully, we had five or six [runners] right in that top group. … I think a lot of them had pretty good finishes. Three of them made the [ISU] all-time top-20 list for this [Gibson] course.
"For the women, Emma Gresham ran awesome. She's not afraid. She'll get out there and compete with anyone. … I think four are on our top-20 list all-time for this course [after Saturday]."
Butler said the female Sycamores were missing their usual top runner, junior Erica Barker, with an injury. But she is expected to return to action in two weeks.
Krieg had the top time for the Trees in the men's 8k, with his mark of 24:48.9 placing 30th overall. Logan Pietrzak was right behind him in 31st at 24:49.9.
"It's a beautiful course, but very tough," assessed Krieg, a fifth-year collegiate competitor who ran with the extremely large lead pack for a while before dropping back Saturday. "I ran really tough 'til the 6 or 7K [mark], then I laxed off a little bit too much there at the end. Overall, it was a pretty solid performance.
"We're just trying to build from here. … When it gets tough, I've got to be a little bit more mentally tough [in future meets]."
"This was a nice race for our guys with great competition," ISU cross country/track program director Angie Martin told the Tribune-Star. "We have some high goals for the end of the season, so it was good to see us up in there trying to compete hard and making the top 10.
"Jackson Krieg is a great leader for our team. He was our top runner today, finishing in the top 30. … He's been one of the most steady athletes for us. He decided to come back [to school this year] and get his master's degree."
Later Saturday, Gresham became the top finisher among any Sycamore in either race, with her 5k time of 18:08.6 placing 22nd overall. At the beginning of the race, as the leaders trotted briskly past the scoring tower, Gresham was second behind a Kansas State runner.
Gresham didn't maintain that blistering pace the whole race, but she was still pleased with the end result.
"I always start a little fast," Gresham said with a chuckle. "I think it went well. I just wanted to avoid getting stuck in a bubble."
Regarding potential improvements in future races?
"I'd like to try to push a little bit more on the hills and stay with the group up front a little bit longer," she replied. "I think I kinda lost them [in front of her] a little bit quick. … But I PR'd [personal record], so I'm pretty happy with that."
Gresham said she chose ISU to continue her academic and athletic careers because when she made her official visit to Terre Haute last year, "the team was the most warm, welcoming team."
"I felt kinda at home," she continued. "They were so nice and accepting. Then getting to talk to the coaches and them telling me the potential they saw in me … really kinda motivated me to come here."
