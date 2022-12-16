With Thursday's game against Western Kentucky on the line, Indiana State senior Chelsea Cain delivered two of her most aggressive, successful drives to the basket this women's college basketball season.
Cain dribbled full-speed down the lane for a layup with 3 minutes, 23 seconds left in the game, pulling ISU to within 53-49.
Then, with just under 2 minutes left, she drove for another layup that dramatically lingered on the rim then dripped in like a drop of syrup, cutting the deficit to 53-51. A Hulman Center crowd of 2,321 — ISU's largest for a women's game since 2015 — buzzed, thanks to the cheers of nearly 1,000 Vigo County middle schoolers there for Education Day.
Unfortunately, Cain's third trip into the paint for yet another layup, to potentially tie the score, bounced off the rim with 25 seconds left. Western Kentucky held on for a 58-51 win.
"I thought I had it," Cain said afterward. "I should have went up better and probably tried to force more contact to get that foul. But that's something I'll definitely work on."
Nonetheless, the 6-foot forward Prairieville, La., finished the game with 13 points, her most in a game since a 14-point effort in a win over Saint Louis in the season opener. Cain also grabbed a season-high six rebounds against Western Kentucky.
"I feel like I tried to attack," Cain said of her performance.
The loss sends ISU (now 3-4) into a 1 p.m. game Sunday against Purdue-Fort Wayne (4-6). The Mastadons have lost five of their last six games. They're led by 5-11 junior guard Amellia Bromenschenkel, who averages 13.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, and shoots 52% from the field.
Sycamore Coach Chad Killinger doesn't want the Mastadons' recent outcomes to influence his Sycamores' approach to Sunday's game. "We've lost three of our last four, so maybe we're struggling, too," he said after Thursday's loss.
The Sycamores got stung by 24 turnovers and 26 personal foul calls. Western Kentucky used both to score 22 points off turnovers and 17 at the free throw line.
"I just think more efficient execution [is needed]," Cain said, "and that's going to come."
Teammate Anna McKendree, who led the Sycamores with 16 points and five steals, said a stronger start would've helped. ISU trailed 13-12 after one quarter, 27-25 at halftime, led 45-44 after three periods, and then fell cold in the fourth, getting outscored 14-6.
"We need to kind of make more of a statement early on," McKendree said, "instead of trying to stay in the game with [each opponent]."
Killinger saw hopeful signs in Cain's performance Thursday. She's averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, and is shooting 46% from the field and 73% from the free throw line.
"I thought she was more aggressive in trying to get to the rim [for layups]," Killinger said. It especially showed in the second half, when Cain scored 10 of her 13 points.
"After maybe struggling a little bit, earlier, I thought Chelsea came back and played like we expect her to," Killinger added. "It's tough right now [with] her and [6-foot junior] Adrian [Folks] kind of battling for those minutes in there. At some point, I will play those two together and really try to put our best five on the floor. They're both capable of scoring. I'm still being a little cautious with Adrian."
Folks, who is back from a season-ending knee injury last season, added seven points and three rebounds in 14 minutes of playing time off the bench. Cain started and played 25 minutes in ISU's power-forward spot.
Last week, ISU grad-student forward Natalia Lalic suffered a season-ending knee injury, which depletes the Sycamores' depth at that same forward position.
Cain transferred to ISU prior to this season from Nicholls State in Louisiana, where she averaged 15.3 points as a junior and 17 points as a sophomore and led the Colonels in rebounding both seasons. She joined ISU for Killinger's second season. He took over an ISU program that won just 10 games in the previous two years.
Cain's talents can flow naturally, her ISU coach believes.
"You can't over-coach her," Killinger said. "You've got to let that natural ability to come out at times. She's got to be more aggressive in trying to get to the rim. She was able to do that today, which got her to the free throw line six times. She really needs to be trying to get to the free throw line eight to 10 times per game, probably. She has a tendency sometimes when she gets around the rim to change her shot a little bit."
She recognizes the need to let her talent flow.
"I feel like I kind of overthink," Cain said. "So that's what kind of limits me."
