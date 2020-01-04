Indiana State’s eight-game win streak came to an end with an 80-76 loss at Drake on Saturday, but the high quality of basketball ISU played during its longest win streak in 14 seasons did not.
The Sycamores battled the defending Missouri Valley Conference co-champions into the final seconds, but couldn’t get over the top against the Bulldogs.
Offense was played at a high-level by both teams as each shot 51.9 percent from the field. One difference in Drake’s favor was that it was 47.6 percent from 3-point range against 33.3 percent from the Sycamores, but ISU countered with 42 points in the paint to Drake’s 28.
In a game where offense reigns supreme, it’s not hard to predict what ISU coach Greg Lansing lamented as the difference in the outcome.
“Our defense in the first half,” Lansing said as Drake shot 63 percent in the opening 20 minutes. “We were a half-step slow and they dictated with their pace. We were kind of reacting to everything they did. You can’t give up 49 points and have them shoot the percentage they did and have a chance to win.”
The game continued the coming out party for ISU freshman bigs Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams. LaRavia led all scorers with 21 points. He also had six rebounds. Williams scored 14 points with four rebounds and two blocks. Though Drake center Liam Robbins was also troublesome – he scored 15 points – Drake coach Darian DeVries lavished high praise on ISU’s freshmen bigs.
“It’s disappointing [from Drake’s point of view] that they’re just freshmen because I thought they were great tonight. They did some really good things and we had a hard time with them one-on-one in a lot of different spots. Those guys are going to be a handful for a long time to come,” DeVries said.
Lansing has said in the run-up to the MVC season that LaRavia and Williams would get a MVC education, and at times, that’s exactly what they got when Drake defended their post moves well, but they also showed the league they not only belong, but are a duo to be contended with.
“I thought they were really good offensively. Jake and Tre are good, they’re confident and they’re not playing like freshmen,” Lansing said.
Not confidence was lost by either LaRavia or Williams in the wake of their performance.
“Guys will start knowing our names. Jake and I have been in the gym putting in work. They’ll find out sooner or later,” Williams said.
It was clear from the start that defense was not going to have much say in the game. ISU had big trouble – literally and figuratively – with 7-foot Robbins. The Bulldogs used Robbins in pick-and-rolls that flummoxed ISU’s defense and allowed Drake’s shooters to come open once the Sycamores began to sag in to offset his size. Drake scored on its first six possessions to take a 15-4 lead.
“We gave up way too many points in the first half. Letting them score 49 is just not acceptable,” LaRavia said. “Our low side help was off today and we weren’t talking. We weren’t getting our help there on-time.”
When Robbins got a rest, ISU fought back. A 13-5 run helped the Sycamores pull in front by the 10:31 mark.
Once Robbins re-entered? Drake’s offensive prowess resumed and the remainder of the first half was less basketball than track meet. The teams combined to shoot 35 of 57 from the floor. ISU shot 60 percent, but despite that, had more lulls than the Bulldogs did, and fell behind 47-34 late in the half.
A 30-foot buzzer-beater by Cooper Neese helped ISU cut its deficit to 49-41 by halftime, but lack of stopping power was disconcerting. Drake was 8 of 14 from 3-point range, a rate that even the most gifted offensive teams would struggle to keep pace with.
ISU (8-5, 1-1) did a much-better job defensively in the post in the second half and overall as Drake scored 31 points after halftime, but the Sycamores could never quite get over the top, though they made determined runs throughout the second half.
The call-and-response nature of the second half never abated. Drake took a 57-46 lead, only to have ISU respond with an 8-0 run. Drake goes back up 10, ISU answered with another 8-0 run. Drake led 73-68 with 5:49 left, but ISU counter-punched and dropped its deficit to one with 4:33 remaining.
From there, it was a pitched battle to the finish. Trailing 77-74 with 3:16 left, ISU had two chances to tie or pull closer, but a Jordan Barnes 3-point miss and a turnover on an attempted lob from Tyreke Key to Williams saw ISU come up short. Drake point guard Roman Penn then goaded the officials to call a foul on Key on a three-point attempt with 1:33 left and he made all three free throws. Penn double-clutched on the shot release, a savvy move that had the intended effect.
Key made two free throws with 42.1 seconds left to draw ISU within four and ISU forced Drake (11-4, 1-1) to take a contested shot at the end of its shot clock. ISU rebounded and Key was found on the break, but Key’s layup attempt with 6 seconds remaining was blocked by Anthony Murphy which effectively ended the game.
“In the second half, we fought like crazy. We’re good enough to get back in it, just not good enough to win it,” Lansing said. “It’s not OK to lose. We have to play better and learn from it.”
ISU resumes its Iowa swing as it next plays at Northern Iowa on Tuesday.
“What we did in the locker room was pick out the small things we did well and move on with those to practice tomorrow. We want to fix our mistakes so we can get a win,” Williams said.
