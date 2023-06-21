Grant Magill threw out 19 baserunners this season behind the plate for the Indiana State baseball team.
He picked off another five.
Fittingly, Magill was named the 2023 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove winner at catcher as announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods on Wednesday afternoon.
A redshirt junior, Magill received the honor for the first time in his collegiate career after a standout 2023 season. The Highlands Ranch, Colo., native becomes just the second Sycamore in program history to receive the prestigious Gold Glove award joining alum Ryan Stausborger (outfielder) who received the award from the ABCA back in the 2010 season.
Magill’s Gold Glove Award highlights a season in which he became the third Sycamore to claim the MVC’s Defensive Player of the Year award joining Tyler Wampler (2014) and Jake Means (2019).
Magill led the MVC this season with 19 runners caught stealing, while adding five pickoffs. MVC teams only attempted 11 stolen bases against the Sycamores in the 2023 regular season with Magill nabbing six of them. Overall, Magill allowed just 21 stolen bases over 40 attempts.
ISU allowed just two stolen bases over the last 20 games of the regular season. Over the same stretch, Magill threw out four runners to keep teams moving from station to station on the base paths. Magill threw out seven runners over an 11-game span from April 4–23 and added two runners caught stealing at Memphis back on March 10.
Magill continued to hold the opposition at bay in the postseason including throwing out two runners in the Super Regional opening game at TCU.
He is a two-time MVC All-Defensive selection at catcher and headlines an ISU defense that sits third in the NCAA in team fielding defense at 0.983 in the 2023 season.
The Gold Glove Winners were voted on and selected by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America committee, which is chaired by Tommy Raffo of Arkansas State University. Four of the finalists reached the 2023 College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
