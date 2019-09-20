ISU can run, but will it show throw against EIU?

Indiana State is a run-first team. Coach Curt Mallory has made that clear from day one.
And in ISU's 1-2 start? ISU has certainly run the ball well. The Sycamores have averaged 239.7 yards per game and average a robust 5.5 yards per carry. So there's certainly not much reason for ISU to deviate from what's worked.
But the temptation might be there. Eastern Illinois, ISU's last nonconference foe and final visitor on a three-game homestand, hasn't been stout against opponent's passing games so far in the Panthers' winless start to the season, allowing 242.7 yards per game. EIU has at least been respectable (3.9 yards per carry) against the run.
So with ISU having a 61-39 percent play-call balance favoring run over pass, is there any onus to try to even the ledger against the Panthers?
"I don't think so. We have to be able to run the ball to open up some things in the pass game. We've worked on our pass game. We think we're much improved in that department," Mallory said. "I want to see consistency in drives and keep drives alive."
What ISU (1-2) does want from its passing game, which it also wants from its running game, is the ability to sustain drives. ISU did a better job of that in its 19-7 win over Eastern Kentucky last Saturday, especially on a fourth-quarter drive that put the game out of the Colonels' reach.
"We have to take it as it comes. Our gameplan is to do our identity and that starts with the offensive line, running the ball or pass protect. We'll see a heavy dose of both," ISU quarterback Ryan Boyle said.
ISU's passing game hasn't been bad — Boyle has completed 57.5 percent of his passes — but it has lacked the kind of oomph it had in 2018. Dante Hendrix has 16 catches for 163 yards, but no other receiver or tight end has more than five catches.
"In the pass game? We have to be more consistent. When our option is called. We have to make plays. I think we can and I think we will this week," Hendrix said.
The Panthers (0-3) have struggled on the offensive side of the ball. EIU has only scored 13 points in three games and none in the second half at all, though they have played a tough schedule having played Chattanooga, Indiana and Illinois State. Quarterbacks Johnathan Brantley and Harry Woodberry haven't established themselves in the role with consistency.
Still, the Panthers can be productive on their day. In ISU's 55-41 shootout win at EIU in 2018, Brantley threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns against the Sycamores a year ago.
"Their offense moved the ball up and down on us a year ago and it was Brantley leading the charge," Mallory said.
ISU might have some primary contributors back. Running back Titus McCoy (knee) and guard Isaiah Edwards (concussion) are both questionable. So is wide receiver Dakota Caton, who is also in the concussion protocol, according to Mallory. ISU might also hold off the return of players with the bye week imminent and with Missouri Valley Football Conference games beginning afterwards.
Eastern Illinois at ISU
Time, place — 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, Terre Haute.
Radio — WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Web — ESPN+.
Records — ISU 1-2, EIU 0-3.
Last week — ISU defeated EKU 19-7 and EIU was beaten 21-3 by Illinois State.
Series — EIU leads 43-39-4.
Last meeting — ISU defeated EIU 55-41 in 2018 at Charleston, Ill.
Next — ISU plays at South Dakota on Oct. 4. EIU hosts Tennessee Tech next Saturday.
