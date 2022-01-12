Indiana State has determined it is unable to compete in Thursday’s home women's basketball game against Evansville.
The game has been postponed to next Tuesday. The MVC and ISU announced the rescheduled game later on Wednesday.
Also, ISU's postponed game at Northern Iowa, which was to be played on Jan. 1, will now take place at UNI's McLeod Center on Feb. 2.
Per MVC guidelines, a team can declare itself unable to play if it does not have eight players available. The Sycamores are already short-handed due to non-COVID-19-related injuries, including long-term injuries for Sommer Pitzer, Adrian Folks and Hattie Westerfeld.
Original tickets for the Evansville game will be valid on the rescheduled date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.