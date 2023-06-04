For the second time in Indiana State program history and the first since 1986, the Sycamores are bound for a Super Regional.
ISU (45-15) won 11-8 to secure a second win against Iowa in as many days and complete a 3-0 mark in its regional in Terre Haute, Sunday.
The Sycamores made history in front of 2,418 spectators at Bob Warn Field. A program that hadn’t reached these heights since the former coach took it there.
Throughout the regional clincher, the Sycamores were knocking on the door.
Indiana State amassed 10 hits, but just as vital to its cause was the amount of free bags from walks and hits by pitches.
They totaled 16 with 10 of those being balls that hit batters.
“Some things kind of grow legs that you talk about,” coach Mitch Hannahs said. “I like [that] the guys stand in and don’t move. But if [sophomore] Brody Brecht runs one at your kneecaps I think you probably better move. It’s easy to be tough with someone else’s body. We’re just standing in. They wear all that padding anymore. I know [senior Miguel] Rivera got hit pretty good, even though he had a guard on.”
In the top of the seventh, senior Keegan Watson struck from the five-hole with the count full with a three-run homer over the left wall to plate sophomore Luis Hernandez who walked and junior Adam Pottinger, who got hit by a pitch for the second time.
Iowa (44-16) sophomore Raider Tello hit a two-out single to put Iowa up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.
In the top of the second, the Sycamores matched that run after Watson walked after four throws, Rivera snuck in a bunt for a hit, junior Mike Sears took a baseball to the back and senior Seth Gergely’s line drive to right field drove in Watson.
An inning later, Rivera’s single plated Pottinger and sophomore Luis Hernandez for a 3-1 edge.
After an errant throw to first, senior Brennen Dorighi capitalized with a two-run shot.
ISU responded with a pair of doubles from Sears and junior Grant Magill to get back on top, 4-3.
Junior Sam Hojnar was walked before freshman designated hitter Blake Guerin — the first of his career.
Rivera came home on the seventh pitch to hit a Sycamore and sophomore Randal Diaz made contact with the bases loaded that scored Sears, who got on base earlier after getting hit by a pitch.
The Sycamores tacked on two more runs as Hernandez scored on a Sears’ RBI after Hernandez’s single and Pottinger’s jolted the order.
Sears scored on a bases-loaded walk.
