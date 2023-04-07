Another stingy night from Indiana State's baseball team secured a fourth straight win.
The Sycamores (16-12, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference) moved one-half game out of the top spot in the conference with a 2-0 win over Illinois State on Friday night.
At Bob Warn Field, ISU blanked its second foe of the week (Indiana on Tuesday) with a masterpiece outing from Sycamores ace Matt Jachec. A repeat shutout by the Sycamores hadn’t occurred for the program since 2016.
Jachec went the distance for the second time this year and limited the Redbirds to five hits and no walks. The junior amassed six strikeouts.
The fielders behind him didn’t commit an error on 20 attempts.
In the box, sophomore Luis Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a 2-for-4 night for his 10th game with at least a pair of hits this year.
Junior Josue Urdaneta has 11 multi-hit outings this campaign after batting 2 for 4 with two stolen bases and a run in his season-high seven-game hit streak.
ISU looks to sweep the Redbirds at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
