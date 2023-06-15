In an Uber to the Dallas Fort Worth Airport on my return leg to Terre Haute from the Fort Worth Super Regional for baseball, it dawned on me.
I was half asleep, eyes still laboring to stretch wide-open, as I was basking in the closure of another “road trip.”
I couldn’t believe that I hadn’t reached a half year on the Indiana State athletics beat.
Then, I rifled through the past months in my head, convinced that I lacked the necessary oxygen to my noggin to concentrate and recollect. I told myself I was still recovering mentally after working in a “dry” Texas heat the past 48 hours that nearly reached triple digits degrees.
“Nope, that’s right.”
My first day on the job was January 9. I was Terre Haute bound from the Lone Star State on June 11.
That’s five months — not even a half year.
What a voyage it has been here in the Midwest, East Coast and South covering a Division I sports beat. I arrived in peak season, and I know God allowed me to mature “on-and-off-the-court” as I was thrown into the fray.
I’m no “Ace of Spades” but I had a decent amount of reporter savvy to juggle my bid with the Tribstar.
My initial steps inside Hulman Center as a spectator was January 7 as the Sycamores steamrolled Illinois Chicago. That still feels like yesterday.
I got the chance to shake the hand of now junior guard Julian Larry, who was fresh off a Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honor, and coach Josh Schertz, who was shorter than expected, the following Tuesday.
Larry was professional and somewhat open despite us just meeting. Schertz Zoomed with me the previous day on the league call. Schertz was a relatively open book on Day 1 compared to some previous high school hoops coaches I worked with in Dubois County.
That Tuesday, I was searching for feature ideas and Schertz obliged and fired off intel on staff and players that I initially mentioned.
I realized something that second — I was in for an eventful three months on the beat, beyond wins and losses (they ended up notching the program’s best season in a decade for win total, MVC tourney advancement, MVC wins and returning to the postseason).
What mattered to me more was Schertz making my job easier by not being tight-lipped and knowing that likely his guys were going to treat me with respect even if they were significantly longer, taller and more talented than any athlete I’ve ever covered.
This was gold, dynamite gold. I had relatively unbridled access to a budding program with a staff and players with personality.
My job was just to not mess it up. I didn’t.
There were moments when things didn’t always go my way, like anything in life, but no less than 94% of the time I can thank this team and ISU Athletics for being professional and helpful.
I was a fly on the wall sometimes at practice, as well as during games and at pressers, to witness the trajectory of this team.
I asked my fair share of questions, but I always thrived in one-on-ones, which is how I’ve operated at the prep level for the past five years. That’s when you get the real talk, develop rapport and really show others this is more than a game.
I drove to Tennessee, Kentucky, Iowa (three times), Missouri, Illinois and flew to Florida.
I was beyond blessed, even if it meant that I got lost in Terre Haute after turning off my GPS while trying to find my apartment based on memory, the first three months in Terredise.
I’ve felt more like a nomad in those moments.
After hoops closed, baseball went into another gear on the diamond, but I couldn’t keep with them inside of Bob Warn Field because I logged more hours in the office to help my team out after busy fall and winter coverage seasons, in college towns and cities college and prep football and basketball headline content.
I hadn’t taken time off from work since last July. Sports departments don’t really get off time outside of the summer.
After covering a couple of baseball championships inside Bob Warn Field, the MVC tourney and the NCAA regional, I was boarding a flight to Fort Worth, Texas.
It’s been a pleasure and I hope to catch a couple of breaths and ZZZs. Thanks for reading. There’s more to come from me on the ISU beat this July. I’ll be doing a football positional breakdown for each position on the gridiron.
Also, at some point before the middle of August, I will be launching a Trees podcast. This will be a side hustle for me focused on connecting with ISU alumni and current players and coaches.
Cheers, TH!
