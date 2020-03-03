When Indiana State hit .205 in its first seven baseball games, it seemed the inexperience that characterized the new everyday lineup might be a critical problem for the Sycamores at the plate.
But the beauty of baseball is that it’s frequent-game nature gives young players a chance to play their way out of their early troubles.
That seems to be what’s happening for ISU. After their early struggles, ISU has hit the ball far more consistently in recent games and the Sycamores are reaping the rewards.
On Tuesday at Bob Warn Field, the Sycamores had 10 hits, including three for extra bases and two home runs as ISU defeated San Diego 5-1 in the home opener.
ISU (6-5) has won four games in a row after it swept Elon in a road series last weekend. In each of the four wins, ISU has had at least 10 base hits.
“I think they’re just getting a feel for what this level is. These guys learn on the job and you figure out this is a lot as you go,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said. “When you’re new, you’re not used to the consistent mix you see on the mound. Guys just don’t groove fastballs to you. You have to work a quality at-bat.”
Second baseman Brian Fuentes and left fielder Dom Cusamano both had multi-hit days against the Toreros, usually one of the best programs in the solid West Coast Conference and who had a top 40 RPI entering the contest, who had beaten Oregon, Minnesota and Nebraska already.
Fuentes had the first big blow, a two-run home run in the first inning.
ISU increased its lead to 3-0 in the third inning via a Marco Rivera two-run double. Third baseman Diego Gines had the second home run, a solo shot to right-center field. A Sean Ross single in the seventh provided ISU’s other run.
The runs held up as ISU got a quality effort from starter Connor Cline. He allowed just four hits in six innings and struck out four against the 9-3 Toreros.
“He’s got really good stuff. He’s got four pitches. He’s a good two-seamer he can run away from lefties. Today he attacked more than I’ve him attack. He made pitches when he was in negative counts,” Hannahs said.
ISU returns to the road as it plays a three-game series at Kansas starting Friday. Hannahs feels like things are starting to solidify as far as ISU’s everyday lineup is concerned.
“I feel like we’re getting close to how we’re going to lineup on the weekends. I can’t say for certain because we’re such a work in progress. For the most part, I feel like we’re close,” Hannahs said.
