The first consequence of Indiana State's parting of ways with head coach Greg Lansing came home to roost on Tuesday - and it came en masse.

Four Sycamores - sophomore forward Jake LaRavia, sophomore center Tre Williams, sophomore swingman Cobie Barnes and redshirt freshman Jared Hankins, all announced that they entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon.

"It was extremely difficult. From the the guys [on the team] to the community of Terre Haute, everyone's been very accepting of me. To leave something that special is hard and I know other guys feel the same way," Barnes told the Tribune-Star on Tuesday afternoon.

Entering the portal does not mean a player will definitely transfer, but it's rare for a player to announce his intention to do so and not follow through on it.

LaRavia and Williams formed the spine of ISU's best post duo in two decades. LaRavia described the way the news of Lansing's non-renewal was broken to the team.

"Sherard came in. We had a team meeting. We said what he had to say. I went to go speak to Sherard personally afterwards. We talked about some stuff and then I went to [Lansing]," LaRavia explained.

"We'll stay in-touch and he's my guy forever. Wherever he ends up, he'll be in a great spot and he'll help me through this process as well," LaRavia said.

LaRavia did keep the door open for a return ... if associate head coach Kareem Richardson was elevated to the head coach spot, but LaRavia also expressed disappointment that his ISU career has been interrupted or ended.

"There's a still a chance I stay here if K-Rich gets the job, but I did want to play my whole career at Indiana State. I wanted to go down in history in a couple of different stats and it's tough that I can't do that anymore," LaRavia said.

LaRavia came to ISU in the first place after he de-committed from SIU-Edwardsville.

"I think this time I have to be more patient with it. My phone is blowing up a lot. I have to understand this is a process. I've been through it twice before, so I know what's going to happen. I'm prepared for it this time around," LaRavia said.

LaRavia averaged 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the course of his ISU career. He also converted 35.6% of his 3-point shots, making him a versatile offensive threat.

In 2021, LaRavia averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds to earn second team All-MVC honors. In 2020, LaRavia was on the All-Freshman team.

LaRavia had telegraphed his desire for Lansing to return after ISU was eliminated from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday.

"I'm all for G. Lansing. That's the way it is with him [for LaRavia]. That's pretty much my mindset,” LaRavia said.

Williams was an equal partner in the ISU frontline and was the Sycamores' best defensive player.

"I feel like I made the best decision for me and my future," Williams said when reached by the Tribune-Star on Tuesday.

Williams averaged 8.1 points and 5 rebounds over his ISU career, but his presence was most felt on the defensive end.

He averaged 1.4 blocks, but was the key player in ISU's defensive scheme, guarding ball screens and baseline drivers as well as post-up centers.

Williams felt the Sycamores, who were 15-10 in 2021 and 11-7 in the MVC for the second straight year, did enough for ISU to retain Lansing.

"I was very disappointed when I heard the news. I was actually surprised. I thought we did more than enough to get him an extension," Williams said.

Barnes played as a reserve during his ISU career, averaging 2.7 points.

"Everybody wanted to be here for all four years, that was the main thing and when me and Jake [Barnes and LaRavia are long-time friends] talked about coming here," Barnes said.

"That was my pitch to him. We're going to be special and we're going to be together for four years. We can make something special happen. That was the hardest part," Barnes added.

Barnes said the team was aware of Lansing's expiring contract, but he said they weren't completely aware of the ramifications.

"It's kind of a low blow, honestly, for everyone that's involved," Barnes said. "We knew it was the last year of his contract, that's all we knew. We didn't anticipate this happening.

"Looking back on it? Playing for somebody's job is unfair to the players and everyone involved. Coach Lansing shouldn't have had to have that happen. We're 18-to-22-year-old players, it shouldn't be that you're playing for your coaches' job," Barnes added.

Hankins played sparingly in 2021 after a redshirt season. He appeared in seven games, averaging 1.7 points.

ISU announced Monday that Lansing's expiring contract would not be renewed.