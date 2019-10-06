ISU basketball knows it will only go as far as its defense takes it

The numbers simply don't lie when it comes to the defensive performance put forth by Indiana State's men's basketball team in the 2018-19 season.
The Sycamores were second-last in points allowed at 70.9 points per game inside the conference. ISU was also ranked ninth when all games are taken into account. The Sycamores were dead last in field goal percentage as MVC opponents buried 47.3 percent of their shots.
For all of the potential offensive talent ISU has assembled, it won't mean much if the Sycamores constantly find themselves on the wrong end of shootout because they couldn't keep points off the board.
ISU coach Greg Lansing — who takes pride in defense above all else — knows the Sycamores have to hone their stopping power during preseason practices and take a big leap forward once the season begins.
"We've done more defense [in practice] than we ever have. That's going to be the key to our season is how we can defend somebody," Lansing said on Thursday.
So what ailed ISU in 2019? The Sycamores were leaky inside the arc. While ISU was middle-of-the-pack in 3-point defense in the MVC, the Sycamores allowed MVC opponents to shoot 53.8 percent inside the arc.
It wasn't just one thing. Straight line drives off the perimeter were a problem. Inside defenders over-helping created both driving space and opportunities for offensive rebounds. ISU also wasn't good at defending capable bigs one-on-one consistently.
"We have to stop giving up straight line drives, that was our weakest link last year. We weren't able to guard the ball. We have to stay in front of people and get help," ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
ISU has tried to develop the mindset that no opponent should easily get the ball in the middle of the floor. Words will only matter until they're put into action in November, but the players do have defense on their collective brains.
"We've tried to have the mindset of not letting guys touch the middle of the paint. Once they do? That's when our defense collapses. We have to play tough, not give in to the will of their offense. We don't want anyone in the middle. We want to force baseline or outside," ISU swingman Christian Williams said.
ISU was also last in MVC games in rebounding margin at minus-3.9. ISU has more beef in the post with newcomers Chris Agbo, Tre Williams, Jake LaRavia to aid senior Bronson Kessinger. Agbo, in particular, has looked forceful in the lane as he has dominated the boards both offensively and defensively. ISU needs that presence to help its defense not have to defend long opponent possessions.
Williams noted that the ripple effect of having a dependable rebounding presence helps on the perimeter too.
"With Chris in there? He's really dominant in the paint and as a guard? That relieves pressure from us and will create opportunities outside. All of our posts can play the four and the five and that will help us defensively," Williams explained.
Lansing is encouraged by the progress, but he knows talk is cheap, and ISU will have to prove itself and not be an easy mark for MVC opponents come January. Without stopping power? ISU won't move up the MVC pecking order.
"The biggest thing is not to give up easy baskets and we gave up too many easy ones last year. We want to take away threes and stuff at the rim and have five guys guarding the ball. It's a work in progress and we have a ways to go," Lansing said.
• Brinkmeyer not practicing — One post player who hasn't been present in the first week of practice is redshirt freshman Blake Brinkmeyer.
"There's some things academically and off the floor he has to care of. He's a great kid. Sometimes life is more important and they have to get things ironed out. Blake's working through that and hopefully he'll be back soon," Lansing noted.
Lansing is hopeful Brinkmeyer will be ready to contribute this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.