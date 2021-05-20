Indiana State's men's basketball team will be back on the multi-team exempt tournament train again for the 2021-22 season.
ISU officially announced its participation in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Sycamores will play three games in four days from Nov. 18-21 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., a few miles away from Myrtle Beach proper.
ISU was contracted to this event before Josh Schertz was hired as coach in March. Much like Greg Lansing before him, he's excited about the opportunity a MTE provides for the Sycamores.
"This was scheduled. Greg had agreed to play in it. I thought, looking at it, what a great opportunity. When you look at the field and the potential to compete on national TV with ESPN hosting. It's an outstanding MTE from top to bottom. We hope our fans can get there where it will be a bit warmer in November than Terre Haute," Schertz said.
The field at Myrtle Beach — the invitational is sponsored by ESPN — is a challenging one. Two NCAA Tournament teams — Oklahoma, now coached by former Loyola coach Porter Moser — and Utah State were both in the field of 68 in March. The rest of the field is also challenging — Davidson (Atlantic 10), East Carolina (The American), former MVC member New Mexico State (Western Athletic), Old Dominion (Conference USA) and Penn (Ivy League).
"We'll learn a lot of truth about our team playing against that field," Schertz said.
ISU's confirmed schedule for 2021-22 includes road games at Purdue, North Dakota State and Ball State. Schertz said ISU has at least two Division I home games scheduled, but he hasn't finalized contracts on those games yet, and did not wish to reveal those opponents yet.
Schertz was asked what his scheduling philosophy will be going forward for the Sycamores.
"You have to figure out where your program is and schedule according to that. How I scheduled at Lincoln Memorial was very different at the end to how I did it at the beginning. At the beginning, we were trying to win games. At the end, we were trying to figure out how to be a No. 1 seed and host a regional," Schertz said.
"We think we have a team that will be competitive, so we want a schedule that will challenge us, but also gives us opportunities to win games," Schertz continued. "I think you can over-schedule and kill your confidence, but you can under-schedule and create a false sense of confidence. I think you need truth."
Schertz also said that ISU is expected to play in a MTE in Fort Myers, Fla. during the 2022-23 season. The Sycamores were supposed to compete in a tournament in Fort Myers in November 2020, but couldn't go travel to COVID-19 cases within the team.
