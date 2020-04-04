The coronavirus crisis hasn’t stopped college basketball transfer season.
Indiana State’s men’s basketball team got into the act on Saturday as former North Carolina Central guard Randy Miller Jr. made a verbal commitment to join the Sycamores for the 2020-21 season.
Miller is a graduate transfer, meaning he will not have to sit out a season to make his ISU debut. Another ISU commit – Tobias Howard Jr. – will also join the roster as a grad transfer from Towson. Like Friday verbal commit Ndongo Ndaw, Miller is from the Baltimore area. Ndaw lived in a Baltimore suburb.
“I really love Coach Lansing and I love the program at Indiana State. Coach Lansing and I were talking and we really clicked. I felt it was the best fit for me. I love the Missouri Valley, I watched a few games, and it was for me,” Miller said when reached by the Tribune-Star on Saturday.
Miller also said ISU assistant coach Kareem Richardson played an important role as well.
Miller is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound shooting guard and was one of the Bulldogs’ best players before a stress fracture in his left foot prematurely ended his season in early December.
Up until that point, Miller had started every game for a North Carolina Central team that eventually won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular season title.
Through those eight games, Miller reached double-figure scoring in five of them, including a 29-point effort against South Carolina-Upstate in which he made 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Miller scored 15 in a game against Louisville, right after the Sycamores played the Cardinals.
The full effect of Miller’s impact was felt by the Bulldogs during his junior season. He averaged 13.3 points and helped North Carolina Central reach the NCAA Tournament as the Bulldogs won the MEAC Tournament. NCC would lose to North Dakota State in the First Four, but Miller scored 18 points. Miller had nine games during NCC’s 18-16 season in which he scored 20 or more points.
All told, Miller averaged 13.5 points during his time at NCC.
“I feel like the winning experience I had helps a lot. Not everyone wins. Coming from a winning team and being successful can help a lot,” Miller said.
Miller began his college career at Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland. He only played 12 games during the 2016-17 season before he decided to leave. He spent one season at Moberly Community College in Missouri before he landed at NCC.
Miller played high school basketball at Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, where he was first-team all-conference in the competitive Baltimore Catholic League.
“Baltimore does have a lot of great players. Growing up? You played against all of these guys and it just gives you that chip on your shoulder. I feel like a lot of guys from Baltimore have the chip and that heart,” Miller said.
The addition of Miller will help to solve one problem the Sycamores had in 2020 – depth. Though ISU was improved at 18-12, an undue load fell on the starting five and a couple of key bench players like Cooper Neese and Bronson Kessinger. Cam Bacote was the only other Sycamore to play more than 10 minutes a game – and he was at 11.9 minutes.
“Being an impact player offensive and defensively is the main thing I can do to help the team,” said Miller, who also said he’s had no ill effects from his stress fracture and that he’s been running on that foot.
Miller’s addition creates an interesting roster situation for the Sycamores. After Ndaw committed on Friday, ISU did not have any scholarships available. Miller’s addition means one of the Sycamores currently on the roster will either not be retained or will have to play without a scholarship during the 2020-21 season.
The only ISU players publicly known to be in the NCAA transfer portal are Tyeshon Martin and Chris Agbo. Neither played after mid-January.
Per NCAA rules, Lansing and the ISU coaching staff can’t comment on recruits until they sign their Letter Of Intent.
