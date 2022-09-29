Back in the old days, when the start of basketball practice really was the first time a team got together in a meaningful way and with detailed instruction, the first week of practice was a big deal.
Since the NCAA began relaxing those rules in the 2010s, with frequent offseason workout times allocated, the first week of practice doesn’t have the shine it once did.
Not that it’s not important. It still is.
The way Indiana State coach Josh Schertz puts it, the summer is for installation. The fall is for detail.
“You get more time. You get an eight-week window to lay down a foundation [in the summer]. Now, with the restrictions coming off, you have a base on how you want to play offensively and defensively, now it’s more nuance. We have five or six weeks to work on nuance,” Schertz said.
To provide the “nuance” usually requires full attendance on the part of all involved parties, but ISU isn’t getting that kind of luck right now.
Three players sat out Thursday’s practice session at ISU Arena. Cooper Neese injured his labrum in his non-shooting shoulder two weeks ago and remains out.
“It’s a four-week injury and he’s sat out two weeks, so we’re hoping to have him back in two weeks,” Schertz said.
He is joined on the sidelines by Truman State transfer center Cade McKnight and true freshman point guard Rob Martin.
McKnight was concussed in a head-to-head collision with fellow Truman State transfer Masen Miller on Sunday. Martin’s injury was thought to be groin-related, but now Schertz has been told it might be a hip labrum.
None of the injuries are expected to keep any of the players out once the regular season begins with a home game against Green Bay on Nov. 7.
“Today was the first day for Cade to be symptom-free. He starts his four-day progression [on Friday]. So he should be back next week,” Schertz said.
“It looked like a groin for Rob, but now it’s looking like a hip labrum. He’s been out about 10 days now. He has a MRI to see if it is a hip labrum. It’s not supposed to be surgical in nature. We hope to have him back in the next week,” Schertz said.
The absence of the trio has been felt, but perhaps not as much as it might have been in the 2021-22 season. Schertz built depth on the roster partly to account for situations like this.
“What it does for guys, however long they’re out, there’s an acclimation process. We lost Jayson Kent in August. He’s come back, but he’s still not fully to where he was this summer. You don’t just walk out and flip the switch,” Schertz said.
As for the players? With so many new teammates to acclimate themselves to, it was a good thing they did have those summer workouts to smooth out the get-to-know-you period.
“Actual practice means a lot,” said ISU forward Kailex Stephens, who had an injury scare of his own in Thursday’s practice after a knee-to-knee collision with Jayson Kent. Stephens shook it off and continued practicing later.
“I have to say, with so many great players transferred in? It was hard for one group to mesh with the other, but it’s been coming along. There’s so much depth in our lineups. It will be good for us this year,” Stephens added.
ISU will continue practice throughout October. There are plans for a combined men’s and women’s public event towards the end of October, but plans are still being ironed out for that.
