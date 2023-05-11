The Top 25-ranked Indiana State baseball team won't be making a road trip to face the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday. That game has been canceled, the ISU sports information office stated Thursday.
ISU was scheduled to play the Tigers at Taylor Stadium in Columbia that day.
With that switch, ISU — ranked 11th in the Collegiate Baseball poll and 25th in the USA Today coaches poll — will close out the 2023 regular season with two Missouri Valley Conference weekend series. ISU plays host to Murray State this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Bob Warn Field, then travels to Missouri State for games May 18, 19 and 20 to wrap up the regular season.
The MVC championships will be played in Terre Haute at Bob Warn Field from May 23-27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.