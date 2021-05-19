ISU baseball will try to maintain bubble status at Evansville

Indiana State's baseball team was riding high entering its final home series of the season last weekend against Southern Illinois, but the Salukis demonstrated how fragile the Sycamores' NCAA regional aspirations truly are.
SIU took three of four in the series, only the second home series ISU has had as it finished the season 5-3 at Bob Warn Field. The Salukis are a quality team, but the series loss removed the margin of error the Sycamores had to qualify for a NCAA regional.
Website d1baseball.com, one of the two major publications that do NCAA projections, still had the Sycamores in their Tuesday predicted field this week — but as one of the last four teams in after ISU had been solidly in the field all season. The publication had ISU as a No. 3 seed playing at the South Bend Regional in an all-Indiana regional that featured the hosts, Indiana and Ball State.
ISU's series-opening win over SIU raised the Sycamores' RPI to 17, but it fell into the low-30s after the series loss. ISU has played a strong schedule, but the series loss gave ISU a losing record against Quadrant 2 teams (5-7) as well as Quadrant 1 (3-4).
The series loss also likely knocked ISU out of contention for a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title. ISU trails MVC leader Dallas Baptist by four games with four games to play.
Though it's unlikely, ISU is not mathematically eliminated from the MVC Tournament's play-in round — the bottom half of the league plays single-game eliminations next Tuesday to advance into the main, six-team double-elimination bracket. ISU has a three-game gap to the lower half of the MVC and needs the combination of one win or loss by Illinois State this weekend to avoid that round.
There's a long ways to go until selection day on May 31 and the first step for ISU is to prevent further damage to both its NCAA aspirations and to its MVC status begins with its regular season series finale starting at Evansville on Thursday.
The four-game series begins with a 7 p.m. single game on Thursday at Braun Stadium. There will be a doubleheader on Friday and the series finale on Saturday.
ISU (25-15, 12-8) has not announced its weekend rotation. Geremy Guerrero has been stellar all season, but ISU will no doubt use him in a way that allows them to pitch him in the maximum-best situation in the MVC Tournament at Southern Illinois the following week. ISU's other starters — Tyler Grauer, Tristan Weaver and Javin Drake — all struggled to a degree against the Salukis' excellent lineup.
However, it was ISU's hitting inconsistency that hurt just as much. In only one game against SIU — an extra-inning third game that resulted in an 8-7 loss — did the Sycamores manage to reach a double-digit total in hits. One hitting exception for the Sycamores has been left fielder Aaron Beck. He leads the MVC with a .378 batting average.
Evansville (26-24, 9-14) doesn't pack the same punch the Salukis did last weekend — the Purple Aces have hit 34 fewer home runs and bat 34 percentage points lower in batting average than the Salukis do — but that doesn't mean they can't hurt you.
The Aces took three of four from Valparaiso last weekend and boast Troy Beilsmith (.317, 15 2B, 6 HR, 31 RBI) and Kenton Crews (.316, 9 2B, 30 RBI) as the centerpiece of their lineup. Shane Gray leads the rotation with a 6-2 record in 13 starts. He holds a 2.02 ERA and has struck out 70. He is second to Guerrero (1.70) in the ERA among MVC pitchers.
