Indiana State’s baseball team has logged five games against Power 5 teams this campaign.
The Sycamores have been competitive in those fixtures, two one-run losses and another extra innings, but they’ve had to endure a seven-game drought that began Feb. 22 against Miami.
On Tuesday, the Sycamores (3-8) rebounded with a 8-3 win at Southeast Missouri State.
Lefty junior pitcher Zach Davidson earned the win while logging three innings, tossing two strikeouts and allowing no hits with no walks.
He became the third Sycamore pitcher to earn a win this year.
Senior Seth Gergely went 3-for-3 with three RBI, sophomore Parker Stinson hit 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBI, sophomore Luis Hernandez went 2 for 5 with two runs and junior Mike Sears went 2 for 4 with two runs and run driven in.
Sears has recorded hits in seven straight games.
Gergely has reached base in every game this year, along with junior Josue Urdaneta. Gergely’s current streak is a career-high 18 games, dating back to last year.
The Trees finish their two-game series with the Redhawks on Wednesday.
The first game of the home slate will be March 17 against Michigan State, the opener of a three-game series.
