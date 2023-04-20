With the National Weather Service forecasting an 80% chance of rain on Friday, Indiana State University is shifting the schedule for the Sycamore baseball team's home series against Southern Illinois.
The three-game series will now run from Saturday-Monday at Bob Warn Field, the university's sports information department said Thursday. Mini bats will be handed out, while supplies last.
The opener was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
First pitch on Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. Sunday’s game remains at 3 p.m. and will be carried live on ESPNU. Sunday’s game is Youth Sports and Kids Club Day with all kids 8th grade and younger wearing their youth jerseys getting in for free. Parents and family get in at a discounted $4 rate. Monday’s finale is set for a 2 p.m. ET first pitch at Bob Warn Field.
All three games will be broadcast on radio on 105.5-FM.
