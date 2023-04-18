Indiana State notched its biggest midweek victory of the 2023 college baseball season on Tuesday night, blasting fourth-ranked Vanderbilt 10-2 on the Commodores’ home field.
Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin called it a “major [expletive] kicking.”
The Sycamores, who now trail the all-time series against Vandy 9-4, caught the home team in a pitching shortage and Vanderbilt pitchers walked 10 batters and gave up 11 hits.
“They’re on scholarship too, they’re expected to produce,” Corbin said of the performance by his secondary pitchers. “Major [expletive] kicking, period.”
ISU got 3.1 scoreless innings from Brennyn Cutts and took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth on RBI singles by Parker Stinson and Seth Gergely. Mike Sears hit a three-run homer the next inning and ISU added four more runs in the sixth and one in the top of the ninth.
Gergely was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Stinson 2 for 4 with two runs for the Sycamores, while Miguel Rivera was 1 for 3 with a double and scored twice and Adam Pottinger was 1 for 4 and scored twice.
Cutts was relieved by Jacob Pruitt. Cameron Holycross and Jared Spencer finished the game with two innings each, each giving up a run.
It was the 11th win in a row for the 23-12 Sycamores, who host Southern Illinois in a crucial Missouri Valley Conference series that begins Friday at Bob Warn Field.
One of the Vanderbilt pitchers who was not available was freshman Andrew Dutkanych, who knocked West Vigo out of Class 3A regional play last spring while pitching for Brebeuf. Dutkanych has been out since March 8 with a hamstring injury.
