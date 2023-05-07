Josue Urdaneta drove in three runs and Randal Diaz and Seth Gergely both homered to power Indiana State past Bradley 8-3 in college baseball Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park.
The No. 15-ranked Sycamores (32-13, 19-2 MVC) closed out their second road conference sweep of 2023 with the win. ISU scored three runs in the third inning, three in the fifth, one in the sixth, and one in the ninth to take its first sweep over Bradley since 2017 and first in Peoria since 2002.
Bradley (14-28, 5-16 MVC) scored first in the contest on Adam Brian’s RBI single in the bottom of the second and evened the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the third on Jackson Chatterton’s two-run double. However, the ISU bullpen headlined by Cam Edmonson (1-0) shut down the Braves over the final six innings to secure the win.
Urdaneta was clutch throughout the day as the redshirt junior connected on a two-out, two-run single in the top of the third inning to give ISU its first lead. His go-ahead RBI single to left in the top of the fifth scored Adam Pottinger to give the Sycamores a lead they would not relinquish. Urdaneta finished the day 3-for-3 at the plate with a trio of RBIs, a walk, and a stolen base.
Diaz and Gergely provided the power bats for the Sycamores with a pair of home runs to give ISU 31 homers through 21 conference games. Parker Stinson and Mike Sears also doubled in the contest as the Sycamores connected on 10 hits in the win.
Lane Miller went the first thee innings in just his second no decision of the season. The redshirt senior surrendered five hits and three runs, one earned, before turning the ball over to the bullpen.
Edmonson was effective in relief as the left-hander allowed just one runner on base, a Cal McGinnis two-out single in the fifth, while striking out three in 4 innings of work. Cameron Holycross closed out the contest with a pair of shutout innings.
McGinnis went 3-for-4 from the plate to lead Bradley’s offense on the day, while Chatterton and Mylott both doubled in the loss.
Bradley reliever Travis Lutz (1-3) took the loss after allowing three hits and four runs over 2 innings of work. Noah Edders worked the first four innings allowing four hits and three unearned runs, while Anthony Potthoff and Connor Langrell both saw time on the mound.
ISU opens its final home stand of the season at 5 p.m. Tuesday welcoming Ball State to Bob Warn Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.