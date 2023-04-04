Last April in Terre Haute, Indiana State’s baseball team fumbled away a 5-1 advantage in the top of the ninth inning in a blown loss against Indiana University.
On Tuesday at Bob Warn Field, the Sycamores turned that misfortune into a fielding clinic in the top of the eighth in a 4-0 win against the Hoosiers.
“There’s a little bit of deja vu because we had a [5-1] lead late last year and lost 6-5,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said. “I think in your mind, you are thinking here we go. But the line drive that [sophomore shortstop Randal] Diaz … the play he made for the double play was unbelievable. And then [junior Adam] Pottinger grabbing a home run.”
This duo pumped the lead to four in the previous half inning.
ISU (15-12) led 4-0 when the Hoosiers put two on to start the eighth.
Diaz leaped and secured an overhead liner behind second base and floated the ball to the bag to notch a double play after Indiana had put two runners on to start the frame.
Diaz helped turn two in three instances Tuesday.
“It’s awesome, man,” Diaz said. “For me, defense is the most important thing in baseball because you can miss at the plate but you can’t miss on defense, it’s more important to help the pitcher every time.”
Pottinger soared to snatch a ball at the left-field wall to close the inning.
“I think that kind of broke their back a little bit,” junior right-handed pitcher Cameron Holycross said.
Prior to these clean plays, Indiana State held a 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh when a leadoff bomb from Diaz set the tone.
“Awesome, I was waiting for that fastball, man,” he said. “I was ready for them. I just got a good swing on it. That was everything.”
That was his sixth time going yard this year, third in the past four games.
ISU tallied its final run when Pottinger sent a hit to center to score senior Miguel Rivera. This was the Sycamores’ first win in the past seven tries against IU and the first since 2015.
Sophomore Luis Hernandez had a solo belt over the left-field fence to leadoff the bottom of the third for the opening run. It was his second homer of the season and first since Feb. 22 against Miami (Fla.).
Prior to a clutch seventh, junior Josue Urdaneta hammered a hit up the middle to plate junior Mike Sears.
The Sycamores bounced back from an earlier loss against the Big Ten foe.
“They’ve got a good club,” Hannahs said. “Obviously, we felt like we were embarrassed a couple of weeks ago. We let a 4-4 game get away in the seventh inning and got beat 15-5, so I think for us coming in today there was a lot of pride at stake.”
Junior lefty starter Cam Edmonson went 1.1 innings and sophomore Jared Spencer went three frames with two fanned batters. Most of the damage in this shutout came from Holycross, who went 4.2 innings, three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.
“[Holycross] came in and was hitting about every spot,” Hannahs said. “We ask him to pitch inside a lot because of this wind. He’s done a great job.”
The Sycamores will start a three-game series with Illinois State on Friday in Terre Haute for their third Missouri Valley Conference series of the year.
