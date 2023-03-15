With a four-run 10th inning, Indiana State’s baseball team snatched its first win against Illinois since 2007, a 7-3 road decision Wednesday.
The Sycamores (8-8) picked up their sixth consecutive triumph by responding to the Fighting Illini’s three-run ninth.
Luis Hernandez and Parker Stinson singled to start the winning sequence in extras.
Mike Sears was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Jorge Pereira was hit by a pitch with one out to plate the winning runner.
Keegan Watson’s double to right field cleared the bags for a four-run lead that was too much for Illinois to come back from.
Stinson was 2 for 4 with two runs, Mike Sears went 2 for 4 with one run, Grant Magill hit 2 for 5 with an RBI and Josue Urdaneta went 2 for 3.
Jared Spencer picked up his second win by pitching 2.2 innings to close out the 10th. He had five strikeouts and walk with no hits allowed.
The Trees will open their home slate Friday with a three-game series against Michigan State at Bob Warn Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.