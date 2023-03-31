Indiana State’s late-inning rally came up short as the Sycamores fell in Friday’s series opener at UIC 10-7 in Missouri Valley Conference baseball.
Saturday’s scheduled contest between ISU and UIC has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather in the Chicago area. The teams will now play a doubleheader at Curtis Granderson Field on Sunday. First pitch for Game 1 will be at 1 p.m. EDT.
Trailing 5-3 in the top of the seventh Friday, the Sycamores (12-12, 3-1 MVC) had new life as Grant Magill connected on a two-run homer over the ISU bullpen in left-center field. The redshirt junior’s blast snapped a four-inning scoreless stretch and scored Miguel Rivera to tie the game up heading into the seventh-inning stretch.
UIC (10-11, 1-3 MVC) responded with a five-run inning in the bottom of the frame sparked by Ryan Nagelbach’s go-ahead one-out solo homer to pull back ahead. Cole Conn added a wind-aided two-run double to right centerfield adding to the lead, while Charlie Szykowny’s second two-run shot capped the rally and give the Flames a 10-5 lead.
The Sycamores mounted rallies in both the eighth and ninth innings in nearly pulling off the comeback.
Josue Urdaneta followed a leadoff walk issued to Keegan Watson in the eighth with a two-run home run to right field pulling ISU back to within 10-7. Following Simon Gregersen’s scoreless eighth on the mound, the Sycamores put two runners in scoring position and the tying run at the plate in the ninth. However, UIC reliever Tyler Ingram (S, 1) was able to close out the game getting the final Sycamore to fly out to left to complete the Flames' win.
Magill, Urdaneta and Randal Diaz all homered for Indiana State as the Sycamores connected on nine hits. Keegan Watson added two doubles, while Luis Hernandez had a pair of hits.
Matt Jachec went 2.2 innings in the start as the Sycamore right-hander surrendered six hits and five runs while striking out four in a no-decision. Brennyn Cutts (0-3) took the loss, while Zach Davidson, Jacob Pruitt, Cam Edmonson, Jared Spencer and Gregersen all saw time on the mound.
Charlie Szykowny homered twice and drove in a game-high four RBI for UIC, while Cole Conn went 4 for 5 as the Flames picked up their first win in MVC program history. UIC joined the MVC in the 2022-23 athletic year from the Horizon League.
